Gary Sanchez 's time with the New York Mets has ended. Before their Thursday matchup with the Chicago Cubs, the team announced they designated Sanchez for assignment. The Mets also announced that they would reinstate Tomas Nido from the IL.

Sanchez was only on the roster for a few weeks before this decision. He came in to help the Mets after Nido went to the IL. Now with Nido back, they don't need Sanchez's services anymore.

New York Mets @Mets Catcher Tomás Nido has been reinstated from the 10-Day IL.



Catcher Gary Sánchez has been designated for assignment. Catcher Tomás Nido has been reinstated from the 10-Day IL. Catcher Gary Sánchez has been designated for assignment.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Sanchez didn't get many at-bats during his time with the Mets. He only appeared in three games, getting just one hit.

With the team's backstop depth consisting of Nido and Francisco Alvarez, there's no room for Sanchez. He hopes to get picked up by another team soon and work his way to an MLB roster.

"There we go!" one fan tweeted.

"I'm so glad you made the right and only move," another fan tweeted.

New York Mets fans couldn't be happier with the team's decision to DFA Gary Sanchez. They were nervous Alvarez would be sent down with Nido returning from the IL.

Tom @TomUlloaa @Mets There literally would’ve been riots if alvarez got sent down. Good job. @Mets There literally would’ve been riots if alvarez got sent down. Good job.

Tarmon Gai’don @BronxStilo @Mets Ok I was wrong and they actually made the right move. @Mets Ok I was wrong and they actually made the right move.

Beth Caruso Darezzi @EDarezzi @Mets As long as they keep Alvarez here they can do whatever they want. They need to DFA Vogelbach next and bring up Mauricio. LGM @Mets As long as they keep Alvarez here they can do whatever they want. They need to DFA Vogelbach next and bring up Mauricio. LGM

Fans are surprised their front office made the right move. They're used to their front office making questionable decisions.

Designating Gary Sanchez clears up the logjam the New York Mets had

Cleveland Guardians vs. New York Mets

There was no way for the New York Mets to keep Gary Sanchez on the roster after Nido returned. It would be a disservice to the team and the players to try to rotate Alvarez, Sanchez and Nido at the backstop. Now, manager Buck Showalter can give Nido and Alvarez consistent playing time.

The team will have a decision when Omar Narvaez comes off the IL, though. Narvaez has been on the IL since early April with a calf strain. He's still a few weeks away from returning, but it is something to remember.

Given how hot the Atlanta Braves look, the Mets don't have time to mess around with a catching experiment. They need to put the players that give them the best chance to win.

While in second place in the National League East, they're 5.5 games behind Atlanta. The Braves may run away with the division if the Mets don't go on a streak soon.

The time for the Mets to get it going is now. Hitters should get a boost of confidence when they start their series with the Colorado Rockies on Friday.

Poll : 0 votes