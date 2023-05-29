Gary Sanchez is becoming a well-traveled man. Just four days after he was designated for assignment by the New York Mets, he was claimed off of waivers by the San Diego Padres.

Sanchez, who has wandered around several MLB organizations this season after not being re-signed by the Minnesota Twins last winter, got in just six at-bats over three games before being DFA'd by the Mets. He went 1-for-6 in his brief time in New York, logging one RBI.

Talkin’ Baseball @TalkinBaseball_ Gary Sanchez is headed to San Diego Gary Sanchez is headed to San Diego https://t.co/zYdMYoClVn

Gary Sanchez, at one time a star catcher for the New York Yankees, was signed to a minor league contract sith the San Francisco Giants on March 31.

He never made the big-league club, and on May 3, he requested and was granted his release by the organization after hitting just .164 over 16 games with San Francisco's Triple-A affiliate, the Sacramento River Cats.

It's been a precipitious fall from grace for the 2016 American League Rookie of the Year runner-up and 2017 Silver Slugger Award winner. And now, he's a member of the Padres. Mets fans can barely contain their laughter.

hehbohja @Mageminutes @TalkinBaseball_ 🤣🤣 one of the worst defensive catcher I’ve seen as a Met. Have fun padres fans! @TalkinBaseball_ 🤣🤣 one of the worst defensive catcher I’ve seen as a Met. Have fun padres fans!

Nelson @BelgerNelson @TalkinBaseball_ Seems like the Padres sign every washed player possible @TalkinBaseball_ Seems like the Padres sign every washed player possible

Gary Sanchez was signed by the New York Yankees as an international free agent in 2009 before making his MLB debut in 2015 at the age of 22.

Sanchez quickly established himself as one of the most promising young catchers in baseball, hitting 20 home runs in just 53 games during the 2016 season. He was named the AL Player of the Week twice in 2017 and earned his first All-Star selection that same year.

Jorge Diaz @jorgediaz123 @TalkinBaseball_ Can't wait for the "Padres DFA Gary Sanchez" post in like 2 weeks @TalkinBaseball_ Can't wait for the "Padres DFA Gary Sanchez" post in like 2 weeks

Gary Sanchez's time with the Yankees was marked by both success and struggles. He continued to hit for power, hitting 34 home runs during the 2019 season, but also struggled with injuries and defensive issues.

Sanchez was traded to the Twins in a multi-player deal on March 13, 2022. However, he spent just one season in Minnesota as the Twins decided not to re-sign him after he hit just .205 with 16 home runs in 128 games.

Chris Campbell @KitsuneChris

Can't wait to see who the Mets drop in 2024 directly onto the Padres' roster. >>; @TalkinBaseball_ In 2022 it was Cano, and now in 2023, Sanchez.Can't wait to see who the Mets drop in 2024 directly onto the Padres' roster. >>; @TalkinBaseball_ In 2022 it was Cano, and now in 2023, Sanchez.Can't wait to see who the Mets drop in 2024 directly onto the Padres' roster. >>;

c @allen2diggs_ @TalkinBaseball_ he batted .210 in aaa this season and we already know he can’t field @TalkinBaseball_ he batted .210 in aaa this season and we already know he can’t field 😭

Sanchez signed with the Giants in early April after finding the free-agent market to be a lonely place. Many figured that San Francisco, which is still struggling to find a full-time starting catcher after the retirement of Buster Posey, would eventually call him up. However, with Sanchez struggling mightily at the Triple-A level, no such call was coming.

interplanet branet @branbeforetime @TalkinBaseball_ is this officially the “how many different teams can sign gary sanchez in a single season?” season? @TalkinBaseball_ is this officially the “how many different teams can sign gary sanchez in a single season?” season?

What happened to Gary Sanchez?

Gary Sanchez of the Minnesota Twins rounds the bases after hitting a three-run home run.

Gary Sanchez's offensive stats fell off after the 2017 season. Many fans trace his demise back to when former Yankees manager Joe Girardi was let go after the 2017 campaign. Girardi was a former major league catcher.

