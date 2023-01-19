The New York Mets have reportedly agreed to terms with Tomas Nido. He is a catcher that many view as underrated. Nido has been with the Mets since 2017, and has proven to be a reliable catcher for the team. By virtue of the position, every team likes to carry multiple catchers to use depending on the situation. Nido played in 98 games last season.

If he remains healthy, this will be a great deal for the Mets. Paying a starting catcher just $3.7 million is a bargain. The New York Mets now have the financial flexibility to improve their roster in other areas.

Robert Murray was the first to report on Tomas Nido's signing:

Robert Murray @ByRobertMurray Catcher Tomás Nido and the New York Mets are in agreement on a two-year, $3.7 million contract, according to sources familiar with the deal. The deal, which covers Nido’s remaining arbitration years, pays $1.6 million in 2023 and $2.1 million in 2024. Catcher Tomás Nido and the New York Mets are in agreement on a two-year, $3.7 million contract, according to sources familiar with the deal. The deal, which covers Nido’s remaining arbitration years, pays $1.6 million in 2023 and $2.1 million in 2024.

The New York Mets have been very busy this offseason. They retained closer Edwin Diaz, added Justin Verlander and Kodai Senga to their rotation and almost signed Carlos Correa. All of those moves dominated the headlines. Re-signing Nido may not seem significant, but it could have a huge impact on the team's success. Mets fans appreciate what Nido offers.

Tomas Nido struggles offensively, but he makes up for it with excellent defense and play calling from behind the plate. The importance of defense has certainly waned over time, but not for catchers. Being a consistent catcher who keeps errors to a minimum is of paramount importance.

Daniel M. Gold @unrealDMGold an absolute steal. nido was essentially the @mets starting catcher for much of the year and is more than solid defensively. glad he's coming back.

C(Not)arson @MetsfanCantTalk Love this. One of the best defensive catchers in the game. He earned it.

Mets Batflip @metsbatflip1 Steal in my opinion. Love Tomas. He may struggle at the plate at times but his defense is amazing. Happy for him.

The New York Mets are primed to be World Series contenders for many years to come. A two-year deal has allowed the team to avoid arbitration with their starting catcher. This may seem small, but it is something that the team will not have to worry about next offseason.

Beaneater Buzz @BeaneaterB Wow. Talk about cheap. Mets handing out a $1.85M AAV deal? How are they getting these players to take these extensions?

Tomas Nido will be with the Mets for at least another two years. Their fans wouldn't have it any other way.

Can the New York Mets live up to expectations in 2023?

New York Mets Introduce Justin Verlander

The expectations for the Mets are sky high. Anything less than a World Series championship will be seen as a failure. But baseball is an unpredictable sport. Even the most talented teams have trouble finding success in the postseason. A lot needs to go right for a team to make the World Series, let alone win it.

They are built to go all the way. Given their combination of starpower, experience and skill, they will be tough to bet against. The Mets kick off their season against the Miami Marlins on March 30.

