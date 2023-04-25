The New York Mets are one of a handful of MLB teams with an advertisement on their jerseys that recently got an upgrade. Their partnership with the NewYork-Presbyterian Hospital began this season, and the jersey patch came under fire almost immediately. Not only for the idea of an advertisement on their jerseys, but for the look itself.

The original look of the advertisement was rather large, taking up a massive portion of the sleeve. It was not Mets-colored and stood out quite a bit. While this may have been great from the perspective of the advertisers, it didn't exactly enhance the experience for the audience. New York Mets owner Steve Cohen agreed and set the change into motion.

Talkin' Baseball on Twitter shared a before and after image of the jerseys that will be worn for the rest of the 2023 season.

Many New York Mets fans were very happy with this change and believe it is a significant improvement on the original design. It is a good sign that the organization is listening to their fanbase, not just giving meaningless statements. It is the mark of a franchise that is genuinely doing everything they can to grow their fanbase.

Some are still against the entire concept of jersey patches, regardless of who the advertiser is. Seeing the increased commercialization of the game is a tough pill to swallow for fans who just want to enjoy the sport. However, MLB is still a business and every team will likely add this revenue stream sooner or later.

The New York Mets have one of the most expensive payrolls in baseball, so it makes sense to add another advertising partner. If these patches are going to become the norm, at least the Mets are trying to make it look good.

Mets fans are getting used to this new element of their uniforms, and it is growing on them just the way the team intended.

Can the New York Mets keep spending on their payroll at the same rate?

New York Mets v San Francisco Giants

The Mets have one of the richest owners in all of professional sports, and they are spending like it. This allows them to compete against the Atlanta Braves and Los Angeles Dodgers at the top of the National League.

However, spending will likely gradually decrease as the farm system gets built up and their payroll won't lead the league anymore. Despite lower spending, they should still be capable of staying just as competitive.

