With less than 63 per cent of the season complete, the New York Mets have waived the white flag.

On Thursday, the club announced that relief pitcher David Robertson had been traded to division rivals, Miami Marlins. The move was seen as a clear signal that the club have given up any hope of a late playoff push and all but draws the curtain on a disappointing 2023 season.

The Mets have some of the league's most established stars on their roster but have struggled to get going. Despite having the highest payroll in the MLB, they are currently fourth in the National League East and trail the Atlanta Braves by 17 games. The team is seven games out of a wild card spot with just 60 games remaining.

New York Mets fans took to social media to vent their frustrations. Many are pointing the finger at general manager Billy Eppler for what they consider a series of costly missteps.

Reggie4634 @Reggie4634 @JonHeyman Lindor needs to look in the mirror. .228 isn’t cutting it. Forget the slugger mentality. He should be hitting .300+ and take the 15 HRs and 75 RBI from the 2-hole.

Craig Antman @anto1974 @JonHeyman Eppeler needs to get fired ...what kind of trade is this

Voch @william_voccia @JonHeyman Eppler is a disaster

History Teacher @MetsCB1969 @JonHeyman Mets fans long ago conceded that Billy Eppler is a failure.

Fin @savin0o @JonHeyman Billy is terrible. Stevie needs to get him far away from this team

Anthony LoCasto @LocastoAnthony HOW ON EARTH WAS THAT THE BEST DEAL WE COULD GET FOR DAVE ROBERTSON BILLY INEPTLER HAS TO GO!

Kenny @EvlIncarnate @JonHeyman Fire Eppler. Why trade him now? Could have waited until the draft deadline to get a better deal!

Dan @wombraider76 @JonHeyman Eppler couldn’t get a better deal than that?

Billy Eppeler justified the decision by saying the move made sense considering "value" of the players they received.

Outfielder Mark Canha said, "we probably should have played better earlier if we wanted to be buyers instead of sellers," when asked about the trade.

The Mets picked up minor league prospects Marco Vargas and Ronald Hernandez from the Miami Marlins as part of the deal.

David Robertson signed a one-year, $10 million deal with the New York Mets in 2023

David Robertson of the New York Mets in action against the Los Angeles Dodgers during their game at Citi Field

David Robertson is a former All-Star and was a member of the New York Yankees team that won the 2009 World Series. He is regarded as one of the league's top relievers.

Robertson was part of the New York Mets' lavish spending spree during the offseason that saw Justin Verlander, Kodai Senga Tommy Pham and Jose Quintana join the club.

Although he pitched just 44 innings for the Mets, Robertson was one of the team's most consistent pitchers. He finished his brief Mets career with a 4-2 record and a 2.05 ERA. He had a 1.00 WHIP and held opposing hitters to a .199 average.

The news comes as a major blow for a Mets fanbase that had high expectations for 2023. A season that started with so much promise, has turned into another false dawn.