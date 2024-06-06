New York Mets giving Jeff McNeil break to reset amid a tough start to the season at the plate

New York Mets slugger Jeff McNeil has not been in the starting lineup since Sunday. He has been struggling at the plate lately, going 4-for-28 during his last eight games.

McNeil has been on the bench because of his trouble with lefties. Against the Washington Nationals, the club saw three lefty starters, limiting the slugger's playing time.

The club is headed to London to take on the Philadelphia Phillies with their left-handed ace, Ranger Suarez. For this reason, it is likely McNeil will be on the bench again on Saturday.

According to manager Carlos Mendoza, he hopes the break helps McNeil mentally, giving him time to work on things he needs to work on. Jose Iglesias has been used in the field while McNeil has been on the bench.

While the Mets called up Jose Iglesias, Jeff McNeil's playing time could see a drastic cut

The Mets largely kept Jeff McNeil in the lineup during April and May because they did not have another option. Now, with Jose Iglesias in the clubhouse, they have another option at second base.

Iglesias has done well with the chances he has been given so far. He hit an infield single on Sunday extending the club's rally against the Arizona Diamondbacks.

In five starts this season, Iglesias is hitting .389/.421/.444 with a double, a steal, and three runs batted in. Through 19 at-bats, the slugger has only struck out twice and has been a tough out. He has also flashed the leather, making some incredible plays defensively.

Expect Iglesias to get the call on Saturday when the club takes on Ranger Suarez and the Philadelphia Phillies. With how they have played with Iglesias in their lineup, there may not be a rush to bring McNeil back.

