In a season of optimism turned disaster, New York Mets general manager Billy Eppler gave manager Buck Showalter a vote of confidence on Tuesday.

Eppler told reporters that Showalter and his coaches are "working hard" and have the organization's support despite a nightmarish season.

"I think he's the guy to get us back on track," Eppler said.

Billy Eppler's vote of confidence to Buck Showalter comes on the same day in which New York Mets owner Steve Cohen announced via Twitter that he will hold a news conference himself before Wednesday's home game against the Milwaukee Brewers. As part of the tweet, he said:

"You will get it from me straight."

The New York Mets enter Tuesday at 35-43 on the season after a 2-1 loss to the Brewers in the series opener between the clubs on Monday. The defeat dropped the ballclub to 16 games behind the National League East-leading Atlanta Braves.

Billy Eppler has been under unending fire from the team's fanbase for spending an MLB record-breaking $344 million. on payroll this season for a team that has become the league's major disappointment. Calls have been increasing for Buck Showalter, the 2022 National League Manager of the Year, to lose his job for overseeing the tremendously overpaid and underperforming squad.

If the playoffs were to begin today, the New York Mets would miss out on a wild-card spot by 8.5 games. New York has won just three of its last 10 games and has come out victorious in only six of 22 games in June.

While fans debate whether Billy Eppler or Buck Showalter is more to blame for the team's extreme struggles, Eppler's comments make it seem like no changes will be coming management-wise anytime soon.

Of course, Cohen has the ultimate authority of the New York Mets, and no one knows how much more patience he has for either Billy Eppler or Buck Showalter.

New York Mets fans have had enough of both Billy Eppler and Buck Showalter

Kodai Senga of the New York Mets looks on from the dugout during the eighth inning against the Milwaukee Brewers at Citi Field on Monday in New York City.

While the Mets have traditionally been one of MLB's more snakebitten and unlucky teams, this season is testing the patience of even the most die-hard fan.

The Mets have been plagued by injury and underwhelming play, none of which Eppler or Showalter has been able to overcome no matter what they try.

