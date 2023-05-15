Max Scherzer makes up the gemstone of the New York Mets starting rotation. Alongside fellow former Cy Young Justin Verlander, he is the highest paid MLB player in history.

After signing a three-year deal that will see him net about $129 million over that time, his name became one of the hottest in New York. With his teammate Verlander starting the season on the IL, he became even more sought after.

The big-spending ways of the New York Mets emanate from their big-shot owner Steve Cohen. Cohen, a New York hedge fund billionaire purchased the team in 2020, and has since increased the team's payroll to number one in the MLB.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

On Saturday, May 13, Max Scherzer was making the start against his former team, the Washington Nationals. With the Mets 5.5 games behind the Atlanta Braves in the NL East, every game is of importance.

Scherzer was stellar, allowing just one earned run and striking out six over his five innings. With the team up by 8-1, manager Buck Showalter decided it was time to give him a rest.

Rob Friedman @PitchingNinja



Yes, his windup is overlaid too. Max Scherzer, 93mph Fastball and 83mph Changeup, Overlay.Yes, his windup is overlaid too. Max Scherzer, 93mph Fastball and 83mph Changeup, Overlay. Yes, his windup is overlaid too. 😯 https://t.co/6ORVgD7S9k

"Max Scherzer, 93mph Fastball and 83mph Changeup, Overlay. Yes, his windup is overlaid too." - Rob Friedman

Although the relievers did a good job in holding the lead and firming up the 8-2 victory, one New York City radio host was clear to make it known that he had no idea who the relievers were.

Gregg Giannotti, known to his WFAN listeners as "Gio", claimed that he had never heard of any of the Mets relief pitchers who came on for Scherzer, telling his audience:

“Everybody that comes in after Max Scherzer is someone you never heard of in your life, and you wonder, ‘How is this the most expensive team in baseball?’

The arms in question were Brooks Raley, Jeff Brigham, and Zach Muckenhirn. Although Muckenhirn is a rookie this season, the other two have more than a decade of MLB experience between them.

Max Scherzer's name recognition evidently goes a long way

After their star closer Edwin Diaz suffered a torn patellar tendon during the World Baseball Classic this past March that will likely keep him sidelined for the majority of the season, the New York Mets needed to make do.

While the relief pitchers mentioned may not have the same glitz and glamor as Max Scherzer or Justin Verlander, they appeared to have no problem getting the job done.

Poll : 0 votes