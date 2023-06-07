New York Mets manager Buck Showalter believes that the World Baseball Classic is a factor for Francisco Lindor's poor start. The veteran manager was critical of the timing of the international baseball tournament that took place in March, weeks before the start of the MLB season.

The New York Mets lost 6-4 against the Atlanta Braves in another closely contested game on Tuesday. The defeat drops New York to 30-31 on the season.

Per a recent New York Post article, the manager believes the 2023 World Baseball Classic is the reason for some of his players underperforming and missing games.

"It’s good for baseball, but I think it’s got some residual too."

Showalter was speaking before his team's series opener against the Atlanta Braves.

He linked Lindor's underwhelming start to the season to his participation at the WBC. The Puerto Rican shortstop is a four-time All-Star and was named to the All-MLB Second Team last year. This season, however, he has failed to live up to expectations.

"I think we see a little bit of it even with Lindor, having to start that competitive championship thing in February, as opposed to April," added Showalter

Lindor is currently hitting .214 and has a shockingly low .287 OBP. He has recorded 11 home runs and 42 RBIs after 61 games.

New York Mets closer Edwin Diaz could miss the entire season due to an injury at the WBC

Edwin Diaz of the New York Mets celebrates after defeating the Atlanta Braves 5-2 at Citi Field

The New York Mets had several players at the World Baseball Classic and it may be a factor in the team's struggles.

Edwin Diaz, the team's closer, was injured at the tournament while representing Puerto Rico. The All-Star pitcher suffered a tear in his right knee and will miss a large portion, perhaps even the whole, of the 2023 season.

Prior to the World Baseball Classic, Diaz had signed a five-year, $102 million contract to remain with the Mets. It was the largest contract for a relief pitcher in MLB history. The timing of the injury was a major setback for an organization that was one of the favorites to win it all in 2023.

The Mets are currently 6.5 games behind the first-place Atlanta Braves and have lost four straight.

Injuries are a concern, but Showalter will be expected to find a winning formula with this extremely talented roster.

