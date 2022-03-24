New York Mets News: NYC Mayor Eric Adams to exempt players from the vaccine mandate

The New York Mets are getting some good news for some of its players today. New York City Mayor Eric Adams is set to announce an exemption for professional athletes and entertainers from the private sector mandate that is in place in the city.

This exemption will allow New York Mets and Yankees players that are unvaccinated to play at home games. This comes after a long debate among people about whether or not the mandate should be lifted for players.

Jon Heyman @JonHeyman Press conference at Citi Field this morning for NYC Mayor Eric Adams to issue an exemption for athletes and entertainers to be exempt from the private sector vaccine mandate, clearing the way for unvaccinated Mets and Yankees to play home games. Kyrie too. Press conference at Citi Field this morning for NYC Mayor Eric Adams to issue an exemption for athletes and entertainers to be exempt from the private sector vaccine mandate, clearing the way for unvaccinated Mets and Yankees to play home games. Kyrie too.

"Press conference at Citi Field this morning for NYC Mayor Eric Adams to issue an exemption for athletes and entertainers to be exempt from the private sector vaccine mandate, clearing the way for unvaccinated Mets and Yankees to play home games. Kyrie too."-@Jon Heyman

This is huge news for the New York Mets and Yankees players that have not been vaccinated. This now allows any player, regardless of vaccine status, to be able to play at home games. The question is, who are some players who will benefit from the lifting of this vaccine mandate?

New York Mets players who will benefit from the exemption

J.D. Davis and Pete Alonso. Mets v Dodgers.

There are multiple New York Mets players who will benefit from this exemption being made by New York City Mayor Eric Adams. The first player to benefit from this is J.D. Davis. J.D. Davis is a key player in the Mets starting lineup, and having him able to play in home games is a huge plus for the Mets organization.

Another player of note is Brandon Nimo. Nimo is a key bench player who provides the team with depth in the outfield position. Nimo will greatly benefit from this exemption as he will now get more at-bats for the contending New York Mets.

Other notable players in New York City who will benefit from vaccine exemption

Kyrie Irving during a Brooklyn Nets v Orlando Magic game.

Two other notable professional athletes that will benefit from the vaccine exemption are Brooklyn Nets star guard Kyrie Irving and New York Yankees slugging outfielder Aaron Judge.

Shams Charania @ShamsCharania Sources: Brooklyn Nets star Kyrie Irving will be cleared for home games as New York City will on Thursday change private sector vaccine mandate to allow exemption for athletes and entertainers in workplace. Unvaccinated Yankees and Mets players also now eligible for home games. Sources: Brooklyn Nets star Kyrie Irving will be cleared for home games as New York City will on Thursday change private sector vaccine mandate to allow exemption for athletes and entertainers in workplace. Unvaccinated Yankees and Mets players also now eligible for home games.

Overall, the Mets and the Yankees will greatly benefit from the vaccine exemption. Both teams will not have to worry about having to change their lineup due to a player being unvaccinated. It is nice to see these restrictions lifted and a return to some normalcy after the last couple of years of restrictions.

Edited by Windy Goodloe