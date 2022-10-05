"I think we’re better than those guys and I think we’ll prove it if we face them again" - New York Mets pitcher Seth Lugo still confident in team's chances against the Atlanta Braves despite series sweep

The New York Mets' National League East crown chances went up in flames when they were swept in their three-game series against the Atlanta Braves. With the reigning World Champions claiming the NL East crown for the fifth straight season, the Mets will have to settle for a Wild Card berth.

New York Mets reliever Seth Lugo, however, remains steadfast and unfazed about being swept by the Braves in their most recent series. In an interview with the New York Post, the pitcher maintained his position on the Mets' situation against the Braves.

“I think we’re better than those guys, and I think we’ll prove it if we face them again,” Lugo said.

Lugo also reiterated that playing an extra round shouldn't be a cause for concern as they're used to playing almost every day.

“You think if you get the first-round bye you are fresher because you haven’t played, but does that make you fresher?” Lugo said. “We’re used to playing every day," he added.

After the disaster that was the end of the regular season for the New York Mets, it remains to be seen if Lugo's claims will be proven true if and when they meet the Atlanta Braves again.

New York Mets dispose of the Washington Nationals for 100th win

After stumbling against the Atlanta Braves and surrendering the National League East title to their rivals, the Mets made quick work of the Washington Nationals in a double header at Citi Field.

Brandon Nimmo finished the opener by going 3-for-5 with a home run and three RBIs. Nimmo kept his momentous day going by going 3-for-3 in the second game. He finished the latter game with a home run, a double, and three RBIs. In total, the outfielder finished with two home runs and six RBIs for the day.

Poll : 0 votes