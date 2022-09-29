Video: LeBron James snubs Michael Jordan, names MLB legend as his favorite player growing up

LeBron James snubbed Michael Jordan in a rapid-fire question-and-answer video on the LA Lakers' media day. James named MLB legend Ken Griffey Jr. as his favorite player growing up.

In the video, NBA TV dubbed the segment as LeQ&A. "The King" answered questions about his favorite things like food, sneakers, albums, movies, tattoos and NBA memory. He was also asked who his favorite player was growing up, which seemed like a basketball question.

James surprisingly named Griffey, who was one of the best baseball players of the 1990s. Jordan would have been the easy answer, as he was his basketball idol. Jordan was the reason James wore the No. 23 for most of his NBA career.

The video of the Q&A session is as follows:

It might have been a surprising answer for many, but it was not the first time James showed his admiration for Griffey.

Nike released the LeBron 15 'Griffey' PE sneakers in 2018 as an homage to the MLB legend, per Sneaker News. The shoe was inspired by Griffey's Nike Air Griffey Max 1, with a Seattle Mariners colorway.

James also called Griffey one of his favorite people in the world earlier this year. He appreciated Griffey's plans to bring his father to watch LeBron and Bronny possibly making history in the next few years.

"I'm going to take my dad to the game," Griffey said. "We're actually gonna go to the game. LeBron being a Nike guy, I'm a Nike guy. I'm gonna make sure I'm there at that game. And I think it's important that we're all there in celebrating somebody else's success."

He continued:

"When you're in sports, you don't celebrate you. You celebrate other people. And that's the beauty of sports. And we're gonna celebrate hopefully in a couple of years LeBron and Bronny playing together."

Could Bronny and LeBron James make history like the Griffeys?

Bronny (lefT) and LeBron James

LeBron James has never been shy about his dream to play with his son, Bronny, in the NBA. If they achieve the feat in the 2024-25 season, LeBron and Bronny will make history as the first father-son duo to play in the league.

They will join Ken Griffey Sr. and Ken Griffey Jr. in MLB, and Gordie Howe and his sons, Mark and Marty, in ice hockey as the only such precedents in American sports history. The Griffeys teamed up for two seasons from 1990 to 1991 with the Seattle Mariners. The Howes played together for four seasons with the Houston Aeros of the World Hockey Association from 1973 to 1977.

Bronny is expected to be a part of the 2024 NBA draft class. LeBron James signed a two-year extension with the LA Lakers this summer. The new contract has a player option for the 2024-25 season. That ensures he'll be available to join any team that drafts his son.

"The King" is heading into his 20th NBA season but remains in top shape and is among the best players in the league. In an interview with Sports Illustrated last month, LeBron James opened up about the possibility of playing with his second son, Bryce, who will be eligible to enter the 2026 NBA draft.

