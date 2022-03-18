Twitter reacts to New York Mets lineup ahead of MLB Opening Day

The New York Mets' projected MLB Opening Day starting lineup has many fans feeling a mix of reactions. While the lineup that they currently have constructed has a lot of potential, Mets fans have seen inconsistent production over the past several years. Fans are hoping with the additions brought to the team, the offense will kick back into gear.

The New York Mets have made many offseason moves to bolster their roster, including additions to the daily lineup. Most notably, the Mets signed outfielders Mark Canha and Starling Marte, who had both previously played for the Oakland Athletics. Another key addition is infielder Eduardo Escobar, who played for the Milwaukee Brewers last season. The Mets are hoping that this trio of players will be upgrades over the recent departures of current free agent Michael Conforto and Javy Baez.

SNY @SNYtv How are you feeling if this is the Mets' starting lineup on Opening Day? How are you feeling if this is the Mets' starting lineup on Opening Day? 👀 https://t.co/zcnyj1qZcr

Starling Marte makes contact with a pitch during a Oakland Athletics v Houston Astros game.

New York Mets Twitter reacts to projected Opening Day lineup

The New York Mets Twitter feed showed quite a mix of reactions to the current projected starting lineup, with just weeks away from the first game. Here are some of the reactions from fans.

Willie Lopez @WillieLopezShow @SNYtv If everyone performs to their expectations, it is a formidable lineup! Is it a WS Championship lineup? NO! Need to add another bat who makes contact (bring back Scooter on a 1yr deal!) to extend the lineup! I have faith in the owner to obtain whatever is required! @StevenACohen2 @SNYtv If everyone performs to their expectations, it is a formidable lineup! Is it a WS Championship lineup? NO! Need to add another bat who makes contact (bring back Scooter on a 1yr deal!) to extend the lineup! I have faith in the owner to obtain whatever is required! @StevenACohen2 https://t.co/TF1cWWdTGJ

Jake Pulis @jake_pulis @SNYtv i’m fine with it. a top 3 rotation in baseball, a solid bullpen, and a solid lineup is enough to make the mets a contender. people who are extremely dissatisfied expect steve cohen to throw his money at everything, which isn’t smart @SNYtv i’m fine with it. a top 3 rotation in baseball, a solid bullpen, and a solid lineup is enough to make the mets a contender. people who are extremely dissatisfied expect steve cohen to throw his money at everything, which isn’t smart

Frank Schaeffer @FSchaeffer06 @SNYtv I feel like they lack OF depth, w/Nimmo’s injury history & the fact Cahna was always the 4th OF & he’s 33 & they’re counting on WAY too many bounce back seasons from McNeil, JD, Dom & McCann. They should acquire Narvaez from Milwaukee or Caratini from SD to share catching duties. @SNYtv I feel like they lack OF depth, w/Nimmo’s injury history & the fact Cahna was always the 4th OF & he’s 33 & they’re counting on WAY too many bounce back seasons from McNeil, JD, Dom & McCann. They should acquire Narvaez from Milwaukee or Caratini from SD to share catching duties.

Tommy Carlucci @tommy_carlucci @SNYtv I think we needed to improve our lineup. Its not any better then last year when we had Biaz and Conforto. Just my opinion. @SNYtv I think we needed to improve our lineup. Its not any better then last year when we had Biaz and Conforto. Just my opinion.

Ricky Drake III @RWDlll @SNYtv Pretty alright. Would have loved to see kris Bryant in there. Would also love to see conforto back. @SNYtv Pretty alright. Would have loved to see kris Bryant in there. Would also love to see conforto back.

Nick Antinarella @Antinarella @SNYtv Not sold at all. OF needs some help (sans Marte) and 3B as well. They need another bat and I honestly don't know if Conforto is the answer. It's not a terrible line up but it's not a WS Title line up. @SNYtv Not sold at all. OF needs some help (sans Marte) and 3B as well. They need another bat and I honestly don't know if Conforto is the answer. It's not a terrible line up but it's not a WS Title line up.

"i’m fine with it. a top 3 rotation in baseball, a solid bullpen, and a solid lineup is enough to make the mets a contender. people who are extremely dissatisfied expect steve cohen to throw his money at everything, which isn’t smart" - @ Jake Pulis

Mets fans on Twitter displayed a wide variety of reactions to what their thoughts on the projected lineup will be. While the Mets' lineup may not be the best in the National League, it is still respectable and could be good enough to make the playoffs, given the starting rotation.

As long as the lineup is slightly above average, the Mets will win plenty of ballgames behind Max Scherzer and Jacob deGrom. The addition of a player such as Nick Castellanos is not out of the realm and would definitely give the Mets a significant upgrade.

Max Scherzer(left) and Jacob deGrom(right) talk to one another during the Gatorade All-Star Workout Day

Overall, fans should not be as pessimistic as some currently are. The lineup consists of many talented players, such as Francisco Lindor and Pete Alonso. The biggest question for the Mets moving forward will be production from the outfield positions as well as finding more consistent hitting throughout the lineup.

Too many times last year, the Mets had the pitching to win a World Series, but their offense held them back. If the Mets want to be serious contenders for a championship this year, they have to get more production from the hitters. We will see if any of these recent additions will lead to an improved Mets lineup for 2022.

