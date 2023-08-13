The New York Yankees struggled to cope with Miami Marlins ace Sandy Alcántara on a frustrating night for the Bronx Bombers.

After putting up nine runs against the Marlins on Friday, manager Aaron Boone may have been hoping that his offense had turned a corner. Unfortunately for the Yanks, they came up against one of the league's most dominant pitchers on Saturday.

In front of 33,980 fans at LoanDepot Park, Alcántara showed why he was the right choice for the 2022 National Cy Young award. The powerful righty pitched a complete game and gave up just one run on the night. He allowed five hits, walked two hitters and struck out 10.

Per a recent article in the New York Post, Boone praised the 27-year-old after a stellar outing:

"We just got held down by a pitcher on top of his game today," said Boone.

Alcántara has failed to match the consistency he showed in 2022, but reminded everyone what he is capable of against the Yankees.

"Sandy Alcantara pitched a complete game and struck out 10 in the Marlins 3-1 victory over the Yankees: 9 IP | 1 R | 5 H | 2 BB | 10 K" - FOX Sports: MLB

New York's lineup, littered with former MVPs and All-Stars, was off-balance the whole game. Giancarlo Stanton, Jake Bauers and Kyle Higashioka all struck out twice. Aaron Judge was kept quiet as well, finishing 1-4 with one strikeout.

Utility man Isiah Kiner-Falefa drove in the club's only run in the seventh.

The three runs the Miami Marlins scored were more than enough to hand Sandy Alcántara his fifth win of the season.

The New York Yankees have averaged just 4.30 runs per game this season

Aaron Judge celebrates with Harrison Bader after the team's win against the Houston Astros in New York

Despite the return of 2022 American League MVP and team captain Aaron Judge, New York's offense has failed to find any consistency with the bats.

They have averaged just 4.30 runs per game this year. That is a significant drop-off from the 4.98 they averaged in 2022.

"The #Yankees have been held to three hits through six scoreless innings by Sandy Alcantara." - Bryan Hoch

The Yankees currently rank 29th in the MLB in hits (891), 29th in batting average (.232) and 21st in runs (504).

Aaron Boone is under heavy pressure to find a winning formula with this talented roster. The club has less than two months to salvage something from this season.