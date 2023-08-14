Aaron Judge has said that the Yankees' loss against the Miami Marlins on Sunday left the team disappointed, as it was one of their worst losses of the season. The Yanks squandered a six-run lead after a five-run final frame, which gave the home team the series.

On a night when the Yankees batting lineup was hot throughout and even their revered starter Gerrit Cole provided the impetus at the start, the closer combination of Clay Holmes and Tommy Kanhle surrendered the win.

With just one out in the innings, Holmes surrendered three runs on a bases loaded situation before Kahnle gave away the winning runs to Jake Burger.

Speaking about the game before the teams leave from Miami, Aaron Judge said that the loss hurt the team, as the lead should have been enough to get their 61st win of the season.

“This one sucks right here,” Aaron Judge said, “especially with the lead we had and the at-bats we had. But we got to show up tomorrow.”

Questions were raised on Gerrit Cole's early exit from the mound, as manager Aaron Boone replaced him after the sixth innings even though the All-Star pitcher had earned just two runs. Cole said about the same:

"I felt like they were working the pitch count a little bit,” Cole said. “I was pretty frustrated with the two walks.

"I kind of pushed the pitch count a bit, but for the most part, we made good pitches, and they had some contact go their way. We had some contact go our way.”

Aaron Judge and Yankees could miss postseason for first time since 2016

With another series loss, the $280 million Yankees are rock bottom in the AL East with a 60-58 record and five games behind the final AL Wild Card place. They're in real danger of missing the postseason for the first time since 2016.

Their next assignment is against even tougher opponents from the NL, leaders Atlanta Braves, in a three-game series.