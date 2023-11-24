New York Yankees aim to solidify pitching, Frankie Montas or Jordan Montgomery on radar per Insider

After finishing fourth in the AL East with a dismal 82-80 record, the New York Yankees will need to address team requirements to contend for the World Series title next season. The Yankees need to improve their 2023 pitching woes and add familiar faces to solidify their pitching depth.

According to Jon Heyman of the New York Post, the Yankees have looked into pitchers Jordan Montgomery and Frankie Montas, as well as Japanese pitcher Yoshinobu Yamamoto, to bolster their roster.

Free agent Frankie Montas was acquired by the Yankees at the 2022 trade deadline, making just one start before being ruled out for the 2023 season due to a shoulder injury. On the other hand, Montgomery is fresh off a World Series win with the Texas Rangers and has previously spent six years with the Yankees.

While the club will also look to sign the top pitcher available in free agency, Yoshinobu Yamamoto, they will likely face stiff competition from other potential suitors.

How have the potential New York Yankees pitchers performed recently?

Jordan Montgomery has dialed in at the right time, winning a World Series ahead of his free agency. In the 2023 season, Montgomery went 10-11 in 188.2 innings pitched, recording an ERA of 3.20 and 166 strikeouts in 32 appearances.

His time with the New York Yankees saw him feature in 98 mound appearances, going 22-20 with an ERA of 3.94 and 478 strikeouts.

In 2023, Montas only pitched in one game, pitching 1.1 innings for two hits. Overall in his career, he went for 37-35, an ERA of 3.90, and 612 strikeouts.

The most sought-after 2023 free agent pitcher, Yoshinobu Yamamoto, is coming off an MVP-esque season with the Orix Buffaloes of the Nippon Professional Baseball League. In his seven seasons with the Buffaloes, Yamamoto went 70-29, posting an ERA of 1.82. He has a career WHIP of 0.935 after averaging 9.3 strikeouts per nine innings while allowing 6.4 hits and 2.1 walks per nine.

It remains to be seen if the New York Yankees can sign any, if not all, of the players mentioned.

