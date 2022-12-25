The New York Yankees didn't have the postseason they had hoped for after being swept by the Houston Astros in the ALCS. It was a terrible way for the season to end for a team that was baseball's best to begin the season. They were the first team to reach 60 wins.

Since the season has ended, they've had an eventful off-season. The Yankees' biggest move was re-signing reigning American League MVP Aaron Judge. They also re-signed first baseman Anthony Rizzo, who's struck up quite the friendship with Judge on and off the field.

Carlos Rodon was also added to the squad, making their rotation one of the scariest in the league coming into next season. But team-beat writers still don't think that's enough to edge out the Astros.

"Yankees still need to close the gap on the Astros" said Bob Klapisch of NJ Advance Media

Bob Klapisch of NJ Advance Media still thinks the team is a key piece away. He stated that the offense is still incomplete without one more bat, and they're still searching for a left fielder.

Brandon Kuty questioned the team's back half of the bullpen along with DJ LeMahieu. LeMahieu became a non-factor in the team as he dealt with a lingering toe injury that cost him a chunk of the season. He's hoping rest and recovery are what his toe needs, but we'll have to wait and see on that one.

While the Yankees' off-season moves aren't complete, they've done exactly what they needed to do. The players they have re-signed are key, and Rodon gives them a top-end rotation.

Signing an outfielder could put the Yankees on top of the Astros

Pittsburgh Pirates v San Francisco Giants

Bryan Reynolds is one of the most intriguing names out there in terms of outfielders. He asked for a trade from the Pittsburgh Pirates this winter right as the off-season got underway.

He'd be a great fit for this team. Last season, he hit .262/.345/.461 with a career-high 27 home runs. He's a good young outfielder who is only getting better with each passing season.

The Pirates are looking for young pitchers in a trade for Reynolds, so it may be tough for the Bronx Bombers to acquire him. They don't have much to offer in that department.

It will be interesting to see if the two sides can reach an agreement on a trade.

