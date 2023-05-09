The New York Yankees cannot get rid of the injury bug that has plagued them all season long. It seems as soon as one player gets healthy for the team, another goes down.

This is the case as Oswald Peraza is headed to the 10-day IL with a right ankle sprain retroactive to May 6. In a joint move, the team has activated superstar Aaron Judge ahead of their Tuesday matchup with the Oakland Athletics.

Judge has been dealing with a hip issue that landed him on the IL. The offense has often looked lost without him in the lineup, so they'll be happy to welcome the slugger back.

Peraza's injury, however, hurts the team. He was the player the team had called up in place of the injured Giancarlo Stanton. This team should play in bubble wrap with the rate at which their players get hurt.

"Aaron Hicks lives to see another day" one fan tweeted.

"Because having a fully healthy roster is the 2nd hardest thing for the Yankees to do" another fan tweeted.

New York Yankees fans would have rather seen the team move on from Aaron Hicks than move Peraza to the IL. But, Hicks has been one of the few players that hasn't had an injury scare this season yet.

Peraza won't be active until May 16. The Yankees play a series against the Toronto Blue Jays during that time. It will be interesting to see Peraza's future with the team after his IL stint is over.

New York Yankees have to turn it around soon

New York Yankees v Texas Rangers

The New York Yankees are in the basement of the American League East. This isn't what any baseball fan had in mind when predicting the AL East standings in the offseason. Going into Tuesday, the Yankees sit two whole games behind the Boston Red Sox, a team nobody had high hopes for this season.

While injuries have plagued this team, other players must step up and hold it down. They can't rely on a handful of guys for their success this season, or it will be a long Summer.

Hopefully, Aaron Judge's return can be the sparkplug the team desperately needs. They can't keep playing this type of uninspiring baseball, not with their championship window open. The fanbase will come unglued if they waste this season away by missing the postseason.

