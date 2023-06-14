New York Yankees fans are becoming increasingly frustrated at manager Aaron Boone for not ordering slugger Giancarlo Stanton to play the outfield.
With team captain and starting right fielder Aaron Judge on the injured list with a sprained big toe, the Yankees have been forced to trundle out several "lesser" players while Stanton remains the team's designated hitter.
Stanton, who has become injury-prone in recent seasons, has played right field in 1,037 games during his MLB career – mostly with the Miami Marlins before being traded to the Yankees after the 2017 season.
Stanton has played in just 20 games for the New York Yankees this season after spending much of the first two months of the 2023 campaign on the injured list due to a hamstring injury.
While Stanton has played five games in right field so far, Aaron Boone told the "Talkin' Yanks" podcast that he is waiting for the 14-year MLB veteran to tell him when he's ready to play the field on a more consistent basis.
Aaron Boone spoke on the podcast regarding when Stanton would be ready to assume a more regular outfield role:
"I don't know, and honestly a lot of that will be driven by (Stanton), like, when he's ready, he'll let me know. So, we'll continue to work to get there. ... It does open some things up, you know. That said, a lot of the really good contributions we've been getting have been from (Jake) Bauers, (Willie) Calhoun, (Billy) McKinney, guys that have been playing in the corner (outfield spots) for us."
Stanton has become a constant visitor to the IL since joining the New York Yankees in 2018. After playing 158 games that season, he played just 18 games in 2019 and 23 of 60 games in the COVID-19-shortened 2020 campaign.
The 33-year-old former National League MVP played 139 games in 2021, but dropped to 110 games last season. Aaron Boone may be seeing Stanton playing DH as a way to guard against injury.
New York Yankees fans have long been angsty towards Boone, who has a 465-310 record as manager since taking over for Joe Girardi in 2018. The main gripe is Boone's inability to end the team's World Series title drought, which stretches back to 2009.
Aaron Boone leads New York Yankees up against New York Mets this week
The Yankees take on the New York Mets in a crosstown interleague rivalry series this week.