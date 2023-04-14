Create

New York Yankees fans apoplectic as team gives up nine-run first inning to Minnesota Twins: "Overrated bunch of geriatric bums" 

By Tom Carothers
Modified Apr 14, 2023 00:19 GMT
San Francisco Giants v New York Yankees
Jhony Brito of the New York Yankees lasted just two-thirds of an inning Thursday.

The New York Yankees were all ready to settle into their nine-game homestand with a traditional clubbing of the visiting Minnesota Twins on Thursday night.

Surprise!

The Twins broke out of years of frustration against the Yankees by pasting a nine-run first inning on their hosts, chasing rookie starting pitcher Jhony Brito after just two-thirds of an inning.

TWINS!!! https://t.co/ExWk7F5AQV
:/ https://t.co/B2TuZ1ItEt

Brito's final line in his 34-pitch outing: six hits, seven earned runs, one walk, zero strikeouts.

Reliever Colten Brewer barely stopped the bleeding, giving up two more earned runs on a pair of home runs before he was able to notch the final out of the nearly 40-minute top half of the first frame.

New York Yankees fans are concerned that Brito — who was making just his third MLB start — may never be the same.

@TalkinYanks Twins literally broke him
@TalkinYanks Worst start I’ve seen in my life
@TalkinYanks That’s gonna hurt the ol’ ERA

Of course, there's nothing like being down 9-0 before the Pinstripers even get to the plate to make the understanding lot of warm, fuzzy Yankees fans to just shrug and take it all in stride.

Not.

@TalkinBaseball_ https://t.co/G7M4iCczDr
@TalkinBaseball_ The Yankees are the most overrated bunch of geriatric bums in all of sports.
@TalkinYanks https://t.co/mt9PsC56sW

Many Yankees fans were hoping to get a do-over on a technicality. However, no, there is no such codocile in the MLB rule book that accounts for a game starting over simply because a fan wasn't able to make it in front of the television for the first pitch.

@TalkinYanks I just got out of class, so it doesn’t count. Can we restart and rematch?
@TalkinYanks doesnt count i just got home. i'll handle this.

Still, others selflessly took the blame for the Yankees' woes upon themselves. In times of crisis, people will go to great lengths of self-sacrifice — natural disasters, war, New York Yankees being shelled — in times of great struggle and woe, people will often put the greater good ahead of their own personal needs. It's a triumph of the human spirit.

@TalkinYanks I think I fucked us by putting money on the game for this first time this season
@TalkinYanks My fault. I passed through Yankee stadium right before a game for the first time ever.

New York Yankees shall carry on — somehow

Gerrit Cole of the New York Yankees was shelled by the Minnesota Twins in a 2022 start.
Gerrit Cole of the New York Yankees was shelled by the Minnesota Twins in a 2022 start.

Thursday's first-inning woes against the Twins eclipsed a Gerrit Cole start last June in which the Yankees ace gave up home runs to the first three Minnesota batters he faced. Luis Arraez, Byron Buxton and Carlos Correa all went yard against Cole at Target Field in Minneapolis. However, New York rallied to win 10-7 on that summer night.

Correa went yard again Thursday night in his first game back after missing the majority of the Twins' recent home stand due to back spasms. Buxton, who left Wednesday's game against the Chicago White Sox after a collision while running the bases, did not homer but did score a run after being walked. Arraez was traded to the Miami Marlins this offseason.

Quick Links

Edited by Joseph Schiefelbein
Be the first one to comment
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...