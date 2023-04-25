As if New York Yankees fans don't have enough to be sore about, a "Kings of New York sports" list published by GQ has slugging outfielder Aaron Judge listed as No. 2.

Judge, the reigning American League MVP after setting a new league mark with 62 home runs in 2022, was the runner-up to New York Knicks guard Jalen Brunson. Brunson is the Knicks' star player who has the team on the cusp of advancing to the second round of the NBA playoffs.

1. Jalen Brunson

2. Aaron Judge

3. Mikal Bridges

4. Saquon Barkley

5. Anthony Volpe

6. Julius Randle

7. Francisco Lindor

8. Pete Alonso

9. Igor Shesterkin

Many New York Yankees fans, as well as many more who don't even like the team, scoffed at the notion that Aaron Judge wouldn't be No. 1. The eight-year MLB veteran captivated the entire baseball world last season in his pursuit of the AL single-season record of 61 home runs, set by Yankees outfielder Roger Maris in 1961. Judge broke the record by one homer and won a tight AL MVP battle over Los Angeles Angels phenom Shohei Ohtani.

USAPatriot44 @UPatriot44 @JomboyMedia @GQMagazine The reigning AL MVP has to be #1 and is… @JomboyMedia @GQMagazine The reigning AL MVP has to be #1 and is…

cade @Cade5B @JomboyMedia @GQMagazine Lol I think it’s 1. Aaron Judge and then everyone else @JomboyMedia @GQMagazine Lol I think it’s 1. Aaron Judge and then everyone else

Brunson is a fifth-year NBA veteran in just his first season with the Knicks. While he's having the best year of his career and leading New York's hoopsters on a playoff push, most fans are turning up their noses at the prospect of him being Gotham's "king" over Yankee Stadium's hulking hero.

Anthony lorenson @Anthonylorenso2 @JomboyMedia @TalkinYanks @GQMagazine It’s Judge/Saquon 1/2 not even a question. Brunson is recency bias but can go to 3. Then it’d have to be Danny dimes and gerrit Cole 4/5 either way @JomboyMedia @TalkinYanks @GQMagazine It’s Judge/Saquon 1/2 not even a question. Brunson is recency bias but can go to 3. Then it’d have to be Danny dimes and gerrit Cole 4/5 either way

Az @dienamek @JomboyMedia @GQMagazine Talk to me when Brunson breaks records. Recency bias is real. @JomboyMedia @GQMagazine Talk to me when Brunson breaks records. Recency bias is real.

Aaron Judge's New York Yankees teammate Anthony Volpe, a rookie shortstop attempting to become the next Derek Jeter, also appeared on the list at No. 5. While fans like Volpe, the thought of a rookie appearing on a "Kings" list has many fans thinking that GQ should stick to fashion.

DJ-NY2 @RealGarryC @JomboyMedia @TalkinYanks

Give him some time first @GQMagazine I like Volpe so far but I think it’s a bit too early to be listed on a top 10 list 🤔Give him some time first @JomboyMedia @TalkinYanks @GQMagazine I like Volpe so far but I think it’s a bit too early to be listed on a top 10 list 🤔Give him some time first

Lucas @puro18 @JomboyMedia @GQMagazine Anthony Volpe being #5 is wild but not having Judge #1 is just plain crazy @JomboyMedia @GQMagazine Anthony Volpe being #5 is wild but not having Judge #1 is just plain crazy

Lists such as GQ's are often tainted not only with a recency bias, but also with a controversial No. 1. If GQ had picked Aaron Judge, would there any discussion or debate? Would anyone have cared? However, lists that ignore the body of work of a subject everyone knows to be No. 1 and instead installing a "flavor of the month" in the top spot makes many readers question the legitimacy of the entire body of work.

Aaron Judge having a slow start for New York Yankees

Aaron Judge of the New York Yankees looks on during an at-bat,

Judge, a .282 career hitter, is hitting just .244 this season entering Monday's games. He has six home runs and 11 RBIs through his first 22 games of the young campaign.

