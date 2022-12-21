Matt Carpenter, who had a career resurgence last season with the New York Yankees, has signed with the San Diego Padres. In his brief stint with the Yankees, he quickly endeared himself to the fan base and became a favorite of theirs. After one year with the team, Carpenter left an indelible mark on the city and the franchise.

Carpenter is a 12-year veteran of MLB and is a great pickup for the Padres. In 2022, he hit an incredible .305 batting average and had 15 home runs. He brings his experience and three All-Star selections to a team looking to elevate themselves to a championship level. His versatile skillset and ability to play multiple positions will be a huge asset for the Padres.

The reported signing was posted to Twitter by the official MLB account.

MLB @MLB Matt Carpenter, Padres reportedly agree to a 1-year deal with a player option for 2024, per MLB.com 's @AJCassavell Matt Carpenter, Padres reportedly agree to a 1-year deal with a player option for 2024, per MLB.com's @AJCassavell. https://t.co/6ZPMGbreY5

Matt Carpenter spent one season with the New York Yankees, and due to injuries, he only played 47 games. Despite the small sample size, he impressed on and off the field. His clubhouse presence was heavily praised over the course of the season.

The big question for Matt Carpenter will be whether or not he is able to recreate his dominant stretch in 2023. The New York Yankees might have been the perfect environment for him to succeed. If he is able to recreate his performance with the San Diego Padres, he will be an incredible asset to the team. Carpenter's penchant for playing for World Series contenders could pay off.

Sweeny Murti @YankeesWFAN MLB @MLB Matt Carpenter, Padres reportedly agree to a 1-year deal with a player option for 2024, per MLB.com 's @AJCassavell Matt Carpenter, Padres reportedly agree to a 1-year deal with a player option for 2024, per MLB.com's @AJCassavell. https://t.co/6ZPMGbreY5 Good luck to Matt Carpenter. It would have been fun to see him stay healthy last season and see how far he could have carried that hot streak. One of the most incredible stretches of baseball I’ve seen. Career .262 hitter batted .305 and slugged .727, 15 HR in just 47 games. twitter.com/mlb/status/160… Good luck to Matt Carpenter. It would have been fun to see him stay healthy last season and see how far he could have carried that hot streak. One of the most incredible stretches of baseball I’ve seen. Career .262 hitter batted .305 and slugged .727, 15 HR in just 47 games. twitter.com/mlb/status/160…

person_named_lt @LtNycha MLB @MLB Matt Carpenter, Padres reportedly agree to a 1-year deal with a player option for 2024, per MLB.com 's @AJCassavell Matt Carpenter, Padres reportedly agree to a 1-year deal with a player option for 2024, per MLB.com's @AJCassavell. https://t.co/6ZPMGbreY5 im sad to see him go but happy to seen him play for us, hope the best for him 🫡 twitter.com/MLB/status/160… im sad to see him go but happy to seen him play for us, hope the best for him 🫡 twitter.com/MLB/status/160…

San Diego Padres fans absolutely loved this pick up. It has been an exciting time for their franchise, as their star power keeps growing. While Carpenter isn't on the same level as Juan Soto or Xander Bogaerts, he is still a big part of their team. A utility position player who can provide relatively high offensive output is exceedingly rare in the MLB.

The New York Yankees and their fans will surely miss Matt Carpenter next season.

New York Yankees will likely look to add a Matt Carpenter-esque player

New York Yankees v Seattle Mariners

A utility player that can fill in for injured starters when needed can be critical to a team’s success. Being left short-handed in the middle of the season can lead to a lengthy losing streak. If the Yankees are able to find a veteran who fits this mold, they will leap on the opportunity.

As the Yankees took strides towards improving the top of their roster, they now have to address their depth.

Poll : 0 votes