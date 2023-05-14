The New York Yankees had the opportunity to take the series from the Tampa Bay Rays with a win on Sunday. They lost the first game of the series but stormed back to take Friday and Saturday's games.
In an exciting fourth game, the Rays had too much offense for the Bronx Bombers. The Rays would win the game 8-7 to split the series at two games apiece.
Neither starter could shut down the other team's bats. Clarke Schmidt lasted 4.2 innings for the Yankees as he gave up seven runs. Zach Efflin faired a little better for the Rays as he went six innings, giving up four runs.
Hitting was great for both teams. The Yankees only left four runners in scoring position. They didn't have enough to muster up two more runs to win the game.
"The offense was great, but the pitching failed us. At least we split. On to the next. Let's go Yanks!" - one fan tweeted.
"Pain" - tweeted another fan.
New York Yankees fans wouldn't be as disappointed if this wasn't such a winnable game. Things would be different if Schmidt did not give up the grand slam to Taylor Walls. That allowed the Tampa Bay Rays to get back in the game.
While the loss is disappointing, the team showed their fight in this series. Fans are excited for the team moving forward.
New York Yankees showed they stack up with the best
The New York Yankees showed they are a competent baseball team with their series against the Rays. Tampa Bay has been the best team in baseball since the season started. While they've slowed down a bit, they're still a great baseball team all the way around.
On top of showing they can hang with the best of them, the Yankees are preparing for the return of some key players. Luis Severino has started his rehab assignment. He's an arm that could add much value to a rotation searching for arms.
The Yankees are also close to figuring out their plan with Giancarlo Stanton. He's been on the IL since April 16, with an injured hamstring. He's recently started to get some defensive work in. Expect to hear about Stanton's return relatively soon.
The Bronx Bombers are starting to get some key players back that could help their team. Don't be surprised if they start to take off soon.