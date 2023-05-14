The New York Yankees had the opportunity to take the series from the Tampa Bay Rays with a win on Sunday. They lost the first game of the series but stormed back to take Friday and Saturday's games.

In an exciting fourth game, the Rays had too much offense for the Bronx Bombers. The Rays would win the game 8-7 to split the series at two games apiece.

Neither starter could shut down the other team's bats. Clarke Schmidt lasted 4.2 innings for the Yankees as he gave up seven runs. Zach Efflin faired a little better for the Rays as he went six innings, giving up four runs.

Hitting was great for both teams. The Yankees only left four runners in scoring position. They didn't have enough to muster up two more runs to win the game.

"The offense was great, but the pitching failed us. At least we split. On to the next. Let's go Yanks!" - one fan tweeted.

"Pain" - tweeted another fan.

Jill 🍋 @jill_millander @Yankees Ugh! When will Boone realize it’s about pitching!?! Schmidt ruins it every single time he starts!! You score 7 runs and don’t win the game…something is wrong. @Yankees Ugh! When will Boone realize it’s about pitching!?! Schmidt ruins it every single time he starts!! You score 7 runs and don’t win the game…something is wrong.

New York Yankees fans wouldn't be as disappointed if this wasn't such a winnable game. Things would be different if Schmidt did not give up the grand slam to Taylor Walls. That allowed the Tampa Bay Rays to get back in the game.

NV @nickv253 @Yankees Great fight but hard to sustain winning streaks with Clarke and Brito in the same rotation @Yankees Great fight but hard to sustain winning streaks with Clarke and Brito in the same rotation

Michael Vita @veetuh @Yankees So close ugh. All I can say is that if the bats are this good against the first place team in MLB, we CANNOT quiet down. We need to be winning so many games going forward!! @Yankees So close ugh. All I can say is that if the bats are this good against the first place team in MLB, we CANNOT quiet down. We need to be winning so many games going forward!!

Brian K. @Yankees_4Life #RepBX @Yankees A split isn’t the worst thing that could’ve happened. Bad pitch selection cost us this one. Learn from it. I’m not phased by the rays. Get ‘em tomorrow boys @Yankees A split isn’t the worst thing that could’ve happened. Bad pitch selection cost us this one. Learn from it. I’m not phased by the rays. Get ‘em tomorrow boys 👏 #RepBX

Alex Buyak @AlexBuyak @Yankees Frustrating. But tbh, at least this team can battle back unlike the first month @Yankees Frustrating. But tbh, at least this team can battle back unlike the first month

Adam @ACF74 @Yankees Well, it's a disappointing loss, and the Yanks struggled in the fifth, but they still deserve credit because they fought hard through the rest of the game and split the series against a team with the league's best record despite having a ton of injuries. So now, onto Toronto. @Yankees Well, it's a disappointing loss, and the Yanks struggled in the fifth, but they still deserve credit because they fought hard through the rest of the game and split the series against a team with the league's best record despite having a ton of injuries. So now, onto Toronto.

While the loss is disappointing, the team showed their fight in this series. Fans are excited for the team moving forward.

New York Yankees showed they stack up with the best

Tampa Bay Rays v New York Yankees

The New York Yankees showed they are a competent baseball team with their series against the Rays. Tampa Bay has been the best team in baseball since the season started. While they've slowed down a bit, they're still a great baseball team all the way around.

On top of showing they can hang with the best of them, the Yankees are preparing for the return of some key players. Luis Severino has started his rehab assignment. He's an arm that could add much value to a rotation searching for arms.

The Yankees are also close to figuring out their plan with Giancarlo Stanton. He's been on the IL since April 16, with an injured hamstring. He's recently started to get some defensive work in. Expect to hear about Stanton's return relatively soon.

The Bronx Bombers are starting to get some key players back that could help their team. Don't be surprised if they start to take off soon.

