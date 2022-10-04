New York Yankees fans divided over decision to pull Luis Severino from the game while pitching a no-hitter: "I want Boone fired at the end of the season", "It’s tough but I’d rather save his arm"

New York Yankees manager Aaron Boone made a controversial call during his team's 3-1 win over the Texas Rangers. Boone pulled his starter Luis Severino with the latter on his way to a possible no-hitter.

The move drew flak from one side of the Yankees fans as they wanted to see Severino's outing through and perhaps witness a historic moment.

"I want Boone fired at the end of the season"

Santiago Toscana @santitoscana @TalkinYanks If there's one thing I despise about modern baseball thinking is this - let him pitch! If he gives up a hit then sure take him out, but he deserved to stay out there

While most fans weren't pleased with the incident, some were appreciative of Boone's move. With the playoffs coming up and Severino's long track record of injuries, fans want him to preserve his arm for the postseason.

The series against the Texas Rangers is almost meaningless and will not affect their playoff seeding anyway, which many of them pointed out. One fan wrote:

"It's tough but I'd rather save his arm for ALDS"

STIRO @_Stiro @TalkinYanks It's tough but I'd rather save his arm for the ALDS

PDAC9🇭🇳 @YanksKB_ @AndyTheSavage24 @TalkinYanks Its the right move Sevy is made of glass and this game is meaningless no reason to risk the number 3 pitcher getting hurt a week before the postseason

Papa Cole @papa_cole45 @TalkinYanks I get it, if you're Sevy, but this is absolutely the right move by Boonie

avid ikf lover @crivboyyy @TalkinYanks no reason to keep him going with the playoffs coming up

GruesomeKnives @popfanboy @TalkinYanks I understand Sevy, but this is absolutely the right move by Boone. Sevy just came back and the Yankees have bigger fish to fry in the coming weeks. Can't risk a big injury in the last series of the regular season.

Severino finished the game giving up just one walk with no-hits through seven innings. After being pulled by the New York Yankees, the starter was visibly upset in the dugout.

Severino hasn't had an easy couple of years as he has been riddled with injuries. He missed more than two months due to injury this year as well.

New York Yankees rookie Oswaldo Cabrera's emergence

New York Yankees rookie Oswaldo Cabrera has brought the intagibles to the squad

When the Yankees were hit with an injury bug around August, the team started to destabilize. They won just 10 out of a possible 28 games in the month and looked like a shell of itself.

A key solution made by the front office and coaching staff was to call up their youth prospects. Among all the youngsters the team called up, Oswaldo Cabrera has set himself apart.

Cabrera is batting .243/.308/.725 with five home runs, 18 RBIs, and three stolen bases, which are pretty decent returns for a batter not known for his power. But what makes Cabrera special more than the offensive stats is his versatility on defense.

He has started in six different positions across the New York Yankees defense this year. The youngster has also started across the infield and outfield and the only positions he has yet to make a starting appearance in are center field and catcher.

With the playoffs looming and the Yankees' squad not being that deep on defense, Cabrera will certainly be called upon to step up. He could be expected to develop even faster as the postseason progresses.

