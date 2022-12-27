Giancarlo Stanton was the reigning MVP when he joined the New York Yankees, but his consistency has come into question in recent years. While he is fully healthy, he is an offensive powerhouse capable of hitting home runs in bunches. Unfortunately, he has had a tough time staying on the field over the last four seasons.

Stanton had a great 2022 campaign, playing 110 games and being selected to the All-Star team for the first time since 2017. His batting average of 2022 was only .211, likely due to his struggles with injuries. His 31 home runs were among the best on the team. This return to form is exactly what the Yankees need, and will be needed if their goal is still a World Series.

Fireside Yankees on Twitter posed the question of Giancarlo Stanton's ability to stay consistent next season.

Needless to say, this is a topic New York Yankees fans are very concerned with. If he is unable to stay healthy and consistent at the plate, the team will falter. Their offensive production relies on home runs, which Stanton, Aaron Judge and Anthony Rizzo have to be able to provide. With the pool of free agent sluggers dwindling, the Yankees are relying on Stanton.

BroadwayBillLee @BroadwayBill101 But I love it when he blasts em out @FiresideYankees Name a season he’s ever been consistentBut I love it when he blasts em out @FiresideYankees Name a season he’s ever been consistent 😂But I love it when he blasts em out ⚾️ 💥

Fans around the MLB want to see Stanton succeed, but it seems like his last few seasons have all been the same. He is great while healthy, but an injury pops up that either affects his performance or ability to stay on the field. Given how competitive the American League East is, the New York Yankees will need Giancarlo Stanton at his best in 2023.

Thomas Stolp @njtommy64 @FiresideYankees Consistent? No. Periods where he is amazing mashing balls at 115mph all over the field? Yes of course. The issue is for the life of me, what not sign beintendi? Gold glove, on base table setter hitting from the left side in the top 5 of the lineup? Must be the cap @FiresideYankees Consistent? No. Periods where he is amazing mashing balls at 115mph all over the field? Yes of course. The issue is for the life of me, what not sign beintendi? Gold glove, on base table setter hitting from the left side in the top 5 of the lineup? Must be the cap

Brian @Brian67467561 @FiresideYankees The problem is that it takes him 2 months to get going after he comes back from the IL and he must average 2 or 3 injuries per season. @FiresideYankees The problem is that it takes him 2 months to get going after he comes back from the IL and he must average 2 or 3 injuries per season.

While he has played well in the playoffs, that hasn't helped the team secure top seeding for the postseason tournament. For teams like the Yankees, where a championship is a goal and an expectation, playoff success is valued very highly. Some fans will be able to accept Giancarlo Stanton's inconsistency as long as he performs in the postseason.

ANTHONY BARATTA @GoYanksGo2442 @FiresideYankees It’s not a matter of consistency imo… it’s his staying healthy and taking 3 months to get right after spraining his pinky toe… come on… if you can’t get right after getting hurt… you’re not allowed to get hurt @FiresideYankees It’s not a matter of consistency imo… it’s his staying healthy and taking 3 months to get right after spraining his pinky toe… come on… if you can’t get right after getting hurt… you’re not allowed to get hurt

Jeff Medeiros @JeffMed16730111 @FiresideYankees Consistently streaky yes . His value is in the postseason. His playoff numbers are very good . @FiresideYankees Consistently streaky yes . His value is in the postseason. His playoff numbers are very good .

Stanton is on track to be fully healthy for the 2023 season and will have the chance to prove his doubters wrong.

Can Giancarlo Stanton regain his MVP-form with the New York Yankees?

92nd MLB All-Star Game

Since winning the MVP in 2017 with the Miami Marlins, he was expected to be a dominant player in the MLB for years to come. Now, with the New York Yankees' championship window firmly open, they need him to play like he did in 2017.

It will be an uphill battle for Giancarlo Stanton to reach those heights again, but he possesses all the tools to pull it off.

