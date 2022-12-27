Giancarlo Stanton was the reigning MVP when he joined the New York Yankees, but his consistency has come into question in recent years. While he is fully healthy, he is an offensive powerhouse capable of hitting home runs in bunches. Unfortunately, he has had a tough time staying on the field over the last four seasons.
Stanton had a great 2022 campaign, playing 110 games and being selected to the All-Star team for the first time since 2017. His batting average of 2022 was only .211, likely due to his struggles with injuries. His 31 home runs were among the best on the team. This return to form is exactly what the Yankees need, and will be needed if their goal is still a World Series.
Fireside Yankees on Twitter posed the question of Giancarlo Stanton's ability to stay consistent next season.
Needless to say, this is a topic New York Yankees fans are very concerned with. If he is unable to stay healthy and consistent at the plate, the team will falter. Their offensive production relies on home runs, which Stanton, Aaron Judge and Anthony Rizzo have to be able to provide. With the pool of free agent sluggers dwindling, the Yankees are relying on Stanton.
Fans around the MLB want to see Stanton succeed, but it seems like his last few seasons have all been the same. He is great while healthy, but an injury pops up that either affects his performance or ability to stay on the field. Given how competitive the American League East is, the New York Yankees will need Giancarlo Stanton at his best in 2023.
While he has played well in the playoffs, that hasn't helped the team secure top seeding for the postseason tournament. For teams like the Yankees, where a championship is a goal and an expectation, playoff success is valued very highly. Some fans will be able to accept Giancarlo Stanton's inconsistency as long as he performs in the postseason.
Stanton is on track to be fully healthy for the 2023 season and will have the chance to prove his doubters wrong.
Can Giancarlo Stanton regain his MVP-form with the New York Yankees?
Since winning the MVP in 2017 with the Miami Marlins, he was expected to be a dominant player in the MLB for years to come. Now, with the New York Yankees' championship window firmly open, they need him to play like he did in 2017.
It will be an uphill battle for Giancarlo Stanton to reach those heights again, but he possesses all the tools to pull it off.
