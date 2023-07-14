New York Yankees slugger Aaron Judge has been out of the lineup since early June after tearing a ligament in his toe at Dodger Stadium.

On Friday, as the Yankees took batting practice ahead of their series with the Colorado Rockies, Judge joined them. This is a huge first step for the slugger to rejoin his team.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

The Yankees have struggled without Judge in the lineup, especially offensively. Heading into the second half of the season, the Bronx Bombers sit in fourth in the American League East with a 49-42 record.

They will have their work cut out to fight for the division crown. The Tampa Bay Rays hold an eight-game lead over the Yankeesand do not look to be slowing down anytime soon.

"Second half Yankees about to be deadly," one fan tweeted.

"Very excited is a major understatement," another fan tweeted.

New York Yankees fans could not be more excited to see Aaron Judge back to swinging a bat . Judge was on a tear before his injury.

Expect Judge to be used in a designated hitter role until he fully recovers. The Yankees do not want to risk another injury to their superstar during the second half of the season.

Aaron Judge's return will be huge for the New York Yankees

Aaron Judge

The New York Yankees have some ground to make up in the division. The American League East is one of the most competitive, with no team under .500. If the Boston Red Sox, who are in last place, were in the American League Central, they would be in first.

To start the second half, the Yankees play four series against teams with sub-.500 records. This is a great opportunity for them to come out hot and build their confidence until they play against the Baltimore Orioles.

The Yankees will not have to press to get Aaron Judge back in the lineup. They can take their time over the next few weeks to ease him back into the lineup.

Given Judge's potential return and who the Yankees start the second half with, things are looking up in the Bronx. Do not be surprised if they come out on fire.

Recommended Video Top 5 NBA players accused of sexual harassment and assault