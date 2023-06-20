The New York Yankees offense is hurting without the presence of Aaron Judge. Judge has been on the IL since June 6 after he injured his toe crashing into the bullpen fence at Dodger Stadium.
The offensive slump caused them to get swept by their rivals, the Boston Red Sox, in a three-game series. The Bronx Bombers came out flat, getting outscored 25-8 in that series.
With the offense in a rut, Yankees general manager Brian Cashman was asked what he thought. His comments upset the fanbase, as he doesn't see a problem with the team's offense at the moment.
Cashman likes the commitment from his guys and thinks that will translate into better offensive numbers soon, but fans disagree. They are getting worried with no clear date set for Aaron Judge's return.
"Nothing will change. It's wait for Judge to come back and carry us," one fan tweeted.
"This dude gotta go. Complacency is outrageous. Used to be the evil empire. Need those late 90, early 2000's vibes back," another fan tweeted.
New York Yankees fans are upset with Cashman's comments. He's been under a lot of heat the last couple of seasons with the team's lack of success. Fans want to see their team get back to its winning ways.
The fanbase would like to see the team move past Cashman. They don't think he's the right man for the job.
New York Yankees can't afford to wait for Aaron Judge to return
The New York Yankees must get out of this slump and do it fast. The American League East is one of the toughest divisions in the league this year. They can't afford to keep dropping games.
The Yankees desperately need some core players to step it up immediately, like Giancarlo Stanton. In his last five games, he's 2-for-20 with nine strikeouts.
Another player the team needs to see catch fire is Anthony Rizzo. He's hitting 3-for-18 in his last five games with four strikeouts.
This team won't find much success with their two top sluggers hitting like this. Luckily, they just reinstated Harrison Bader, who has been a sparkplug for the team while in the field.
Perhaps, Bader is exactly what this team needs to get it going at the plate again, or they'll be in trouble soon.