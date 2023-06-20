The New York Yankees offense is hurting without the presence of Aaron Judge. Judge has been on the IL since June 6 after he injured his toe crashing into the bullpen fence at Dodger Stadium.

The offensive slump caused them to get swept by their rivals, the Boston Red Sox, in a three-game series. The Bronx Bombers came out flat, getting outscored 25-8 in that series.

Talkin' Yanks @TalkinYanks When asked if he's happy with the Yankees' offensive approach, Brian Cashman said "I'm happy with their commitment, I'm happy with their care. Ultimately, I know I'll be happy with their end results." When asked if he's happy with the Yankees' offensive approach, Brian Cashman said "I'm happy with their commitment, I'm happy with their care. Ultimately, I know I'll be happy with their end results." https://t.co/mFvHrUc8BY

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

With the offense in a rut, Yankees general manager Brian Cashman was asked what he thought. His comments upset the fanbase, as he doesn't see a problem with the team's offense at the moment.

Cashman likes the commitment from his guys and thinks that will translate into better offensive numbers soon, but fans disagree. They are getting worried with no clear date set for Aaron Judge's return.

"Nothing will change. It's wait for Judge to come back and carry us," one fan tweeted.

JJ Feit @JJ_Feit Talkin' Yanks @TalkinYanks When asked if he's happy with the Yankees' offensive approach, Brian Cashman said "I'm happy with their commitment, I'm happy with their care. Ultimately, I know I'll be happy with their end results." When asked if he's happy with the Yankees' offensive approach, Brian Cashman said "I'm happy with their commitment, I'm happy with their care. Ultimately, I know I'll be happy with their end results." https://t.co/mFvHrUc8BY Nothing will change it’s the wait for Judge to come back and carry us twitter.com/talkinyanks/st… Nothing will change it’s the wait for Judge to come back and carry us twitter.com/talkinyanks/st…

"This dude gotta go. Complacency is outrageous. Used to be the evil empire. Need those late 90, early 2000's vibes back," another fan tweeted.

metro🦑 @yrbmetro Talkin' Yanks @TalkinYanks When asked if he's happy with the Yankees' offensive approach, Brian Cashman said "I'm happy with their commitment, I'm happy with their care. Ultimately, I know I'll be happy with their end results." When asked if he's happy with the Yankees' offensive approach, Brian Cashman said "I'm happy with their commitment, I'm happy with their care. Ultimately, I know I'll be happy with their end results." https://t.co/mFvHrUc8BY This dude gotta go. Complacency is outrageous. Used to be the evil empire. Need those late 90, early 2000’s vibes back. twitter.com/talkinyanks/st… This dude gotta go. Complacency is outrageous. Used to be the evil empire. Need those late 90, early 2000’s vibes back. twitter.com/talkinyanks/st…

Thomas Spallone @thomas_spallone Talkin' Yanks @TalkinYanks When asked if he's happy with the Yankees' offensive approach, Brian Cashman said "I'm happy with their commitment, I'm happy with their care. Ultimately, I know I'll be happy with their end results." When asked if he's happy with the Yankees' offensive approach, Brian Cashman said "I'm happy with their commitment, I'm happy with their care. Ultimately, I know I'll be happy with their end results." https://t.co/mFvHrUc8BY Hahahahaha this is what happens when you ask this absolute clown show any questions. Goes right into politician mode can’t answer a single question honestly. LYING RIGHT TO YOUR FACE AND HE DOESNT GIVE A SINGLE CARE. twitter.com/talkinyanks/st… Hahahahaha this is what happens when you ask this absolute clown show any questions. Goes right into politician mode can’t answer a single question honestly. LYING RIGHT TO YOUR FACE AND HE DOESNT GIVE A SINGLE CARE. twitter.com/talkinyanks/st…

Ari @ariblach Talkin' Yanks @TalkinYanks When asked if he's happy with the Yankees' offensive approach, Brian Cashman said "I'm happy with their commitment, I'm happy with their care. Ultimately, I know I'll be happy with their end results." When asked if he's happy with the Yankees' offensive approach, Brian Cashman said "I'm happy with their commitment, I'm happy with their care. Ultimately, I know I'll be happy with their end results." https://t.co/mFvHrUc8BY Gibberish twitter.com/talkinyanks/st… Gibberish twitter.com/talkinyanks/st…

New York Yankees fans are upset with Cashman's comments. He's been under a lot of heat the last couple of seasons with the team's lack of success. Fans want to see their team get back to its winning ways.

Pinstripe Empire 🇺🇸🗽⚾ @PinstripeEmp1re @TalkinYanks Cashman needs to stop and he needs to pack his bags immediately @TalkinYanks Cashman needs to stop and he needs to pack his bags immediately

Bronx Hawk @Yankee_Hawk @TalkinYanks This franchise lives in la la land where everything is perfect i can’t remember the last time someone took accountability for anything @TalkinYanks This franchise lives in la la land where everything is perfect i can’t remember the last time someone took accountability for anything

Michael B Lehrhoff @mblehrhoff

It's not. @TalkinYanks Utter nonsense. And I don't believe many Yankee fans are exactly ecstatic with what Cashman has done with this team the last 13 years. Cashman is the captain of the Titanic assuring passengers that everything is fine.It's not. @TalkinYanks Utter nonsense. And I don't believe many Yankee fans are exactly ecstatic with what Cashman has done with this team the last 13 years. Cashman is the captain of the Titanic assuring passengers that everything is fine.It's not.

The fanbase would like to see the team move past Cashman. They don't think he's the right man for the job.

New York Yankees can't afford to wait for Aaron Judge to return

New York Yankees slugger Aaron Judge

The New York Yankees must get out of this slump and do it fast. The American League East is one of the toughest divisions in the league this year. They can't afford to keep dropping games.

The Yankees desperately need some core players to step it up immediately, like Giancarlo Stanton. In his last five games, he's 2-for-20 with nine strikeouts.

Another player the team needs to see catch fire is Anthony Rizzo. He's hitting 3-for-18 in his last five games with four strikeouts.

This team won't find much success with their two top sluggers hitting like this. Luckily, they just reinstated Harrison Bader, who has been a sparkplug for the team while in the field.

Perhaps, Bader is exactly what this team needs to get it going at the plate again, or they'll be in trouble soon.

Poll : 0 votes