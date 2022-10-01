New York Yankees fans excited as MLB insider reports possibility of team signing Shohei Ohtani: "Shohei playing for a real team would be special", "Back to back MVPs on the team would be crazy" 

Reports have come out surrounding the New York Yankees and Shohei Ohtani. The All-Star is set to become a free agent after the 2023 season. The Yankees will be one of the many teams vying for Ohtani.

MLB insider Jon Heyman reported that while the team failed to acquire him during the trade deadline, they'll try to get him in 2023. Many around the league believed that Ohtani would have no desire to come to New York as a free agent. Heyman reported that Ohtani himself never expressed those feelings.

Folks have heard whispers Shohei Ohtani wouldn't ever want to come to New York to play, but they are denied by those close to him. And don't be surprised if the Yankees try yet again for the great two-way star!

The report is somewhat surprising to Yankees fans. They would love to have the unicorn of baseball in the Yankees pinstripes.

"Shohei playing for a real team would be special" one fan said.

"Shohei playing for a real team would be special"

"Back to back MVPs on the team would be crazy next season...lets do it" another expressed his excitement.

"Back to Back MVPs on the team would be crazy next season...lets do it"

Shohei Ohtani on the New York Yankees would be a sight to see. Fans around the league are tired of him missing out on the postseason every year. Ohtani playing in the postseason would be great for the game.

"Unless he wants to spend his entire career in mediocrity he is gone."

"Shohei and Judge would be a one two punch. Make it happen Yankees"

Having both Aaron Judge and Ohtani on the same team would almost certainly be unfair to the rest of the league. The level of play both players bring to the field is unreal.

"So the yanks are going to pay judge and ohtani? No, that's not happening"

Some fans don't believe it is possible for the Yankees to pay Judge and sign Ohtani at the same time. Both players would require huge contracts that fans don't believe is feasible.

"40 million each for Judge and Ohtani? I don't see it, also since he DH's what happens to Stanton who needs to DH?"

"I can't imagine the Yankees keeping Judge and getting Ohtani too."

While fans would love to see Ohtani in the Yankees pinstripes, they just don't see it happening. It seems they believe the team would have to choose between either Judge or Ohtani.

Shohei Ohtani has been on fire this year

Oakland Athletics vs. LA Angels.

If it wasn't for Aaron Judge chasing history, Shohei Ohtani would have the MVP award in his back pocket. With the LA Angels using him as a DH on days when he hasn't pitched, it has helped him succeed. Decreasing the workload on his arm has made him a better pitcher this year.

