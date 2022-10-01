New York Yankees fans excited as MLB insider reports possibility of team signing Shohei Ohtani: "Shohei playing for a real team would be special", "Back to back MVPs on the team would be crazy" 

Reports have come out surrounding the New York Yankees and Shohei Ohtani. The All-Star is set to become a free agent after the 2023 season. The Yankees will be one of the many teams vying for Ohtani.
MLB insider Jon Heyman reported that while the team failed to acquire him during the trade deadline, they'll try to get him in 2023. Many around the league believed that Ohtani would have no desire to come to New York as a free agent. Heyman reported that Ohtani himself never expressed those feelings.
The report is somewhat surprising to Yankees fans. They would love to have the unicorn of baseball in the Yankees pinstripes.
"Shohei playing for a real team would be special" one fan said.
"Back to back MVPs on the team would be crazy next season...lets do it" another expressed his excitement.
Shohei Ohtani on the New York Yankees would be a sight to see. Fans around the league are tired of him missing out on the postseason every year. Ohtani playing in the postseason would be great for the game.
Having both Aaron Judge and Ohtani on the same team would almost certainly be unfair to the rest of the league. The level of play both players bring to the field is unreal.
Some fans don't believe it is possible for the Yankees to pay Judge and sign Ohtani at the same time. Both players would require huge contracts that fans don't believe is feasible.
While fans would love to see Ohtani in the Yankees pinstripes, they just don't see it happening. It seems they believe the team would have to choose between either Judge or Ohtani.
Shohei Ohtani has been on fire this year
If it wasn't for Aaron Judge chasing history, Shohei Ohtani would have the MVP award in his back pocket. With the LA Angels using him as a DH on days when he hasn't pitched, it has helped him succeed. Decreasing the workload on his arm has made him a better pitcher this year.