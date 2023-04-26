Joey Gallo is on fire to start the 2023 season, and New York Yankees fans cannot begin to comprehend how it is happening. Gallo was supposed to be a core piece of the Yankees offense, bringing his power swing to the Bronx. Instead, he underperformed and became the primary target for fans to vent their frustrations, warranted or unwarranted.
In his 140 games across two seasons with the Yankees, Gallo hit only 25 home runs and had a batting average of .159. During the 2022 season, the team gave up on hopes of his offense coming back and traded him to the Los Angeles Dodgers. He continued to underperform with the Dodgers before signing with the Twins. Then something incredible happened.
Jared Carrabis shared a video that helps show how Joey Gallo has been performing since the start of the 2023 season.
In 15 games for the Twins, Gallo is hitting for a batting average of .262 with a whopping seven home runs already. Those seven home runs put him toward the top of the league lead. In many ways, he is playing like the player that New York Yankees fans expected him to be. This has understandably annoyed their fanbase and is causing some to lash out.
Many Yankees fans were quick to say that Joey Gallo simply wasn't capable of performing under the bright lights in New York. Considering he was an All-Star twice with the Texas Rangers and is playing well for the Twins, this theory has legs. While it is impossible to say for certain, he appears to play better in smaller markets.
If Joey Gallo can maintain this level of success, he could easily find himself as an All-Star once again. However, it is much easier to find quick success than it is to maintain it in MLB. New York Yankees fans went back and forth on whether this is sustainable for Gallo.
Gallo showed why the Yankees acquired him in the first place, in some ways for the first time since the acquisition.
This version of Joey Gallo would be a huge asset for the New York Yankees
The Yankees have struggled in recent weeks to find offensive consistency. With Aaron Judge in something of a slump and Giancarlo Stanton out of action, they need another power bat. The fact that Gallo seems to have become that kind of player away from the team is an irony not lost on their fans.
Joey Gallo is an enigmatic player, and the Yankees certainly weren't able to figure him out.