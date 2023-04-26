Joey Gallo is on fire to start the 2023 season, and New York Yankees fans cannot begin to comprehend how it is happening. Gallo was supposed to be a core piece of the Yankees offense, bringing his power swing to the Bronx. Instead, he underperformed and became the primary target for fans to vent their frustrations, warranted or unwarranted.

In his 140 games across two seasons with the Yankees, Gallo hit only 25 home runs and had a batting average of .159. During the 2022 season, the team gave up on hopes of his offense coming back and traded him to the Los Angeles Dodgers. He continued to underperform with the Dodgers before signing with the Twins. Then something incredible happened.

Jared Carrabis shared a video that helps show how Joey Gallo has been performing since the start of the 2023 season.

Jared Carrabis @Jared_Carrabis Joey Gallo with one last fuck you to the Yankees before the series is over. Joey Gallo with one last fuck you to the Yankees before the series is over. https://t.co/yuhROjUA9C

In 15 games for the Twins, Gallo is hitting for a batting average of .262 with a whopping seven home runs already. Those seven home runs put him toward the top of the league lead. In many ways, he is playing like the player that New York Yankees fans expected him to be. This has understandably annoyed their fanbase and is causing some to lash out.

Dave Scott @dave12nyy Imagine if Yankee fans weren't a-holes all the time and actually tried to support Joey Gallo while he went through it instead of driving him out of town. Sure would be nice if he figured it out in a Yankee uniform and we got this version of him this year. Imagine if Yankee fans weren't a-holes all the time and actually tried to support Joey Gallo while he went through it instead of driving him out of town. Sure would be nice if he figured it out in a Yankee uniform and we got this version of him this year.

Sean Glass @sdotglass Joey gallo would lead the yankees in HR + RBI rn. :/ Joey gallo would lead the yankees in HR + RBI rn. :/

Gaindalf @broseph_w_smith @zzzz6zzzz1 @Twins And you boo’d Gold Glove HR machine Joey Gallo out of town for Willie fucking Calhoun. At least dead last in AL East won’t lead to a Boone yoff choke job. @zzzz6zzzz1 @Twins And you boo’d Gold Glove HR machine Joey Gallo out of town for Willie fucking Calhoun. At least dead last in AL East won’t lead to a Boone yoff choke job.

Many Yankees fans were quick to say that Joey Gallo simply wasn't capable of performing under the bright lights in New York. Considering he was an All-Star twice with the Texas Rangers and is playing well for the Twins, this theory has legs. While it is impossible to say for certain, he appears to play better in smaller markets.

6th Joey Gallo vs Domingo GermanHome Run (7)Exit velo: 106.1 mphLaunch angle: 38 degProj. distance: 380 ftThis would have been a home run in 29/30 MLB ballparks.Only Fenway Park would've held this one in.NYY (11) @ MIN (5)6th Joey Gallo vs Domingo German#MNTwinsHome Run (7) 💣Exit velo: 106.1 mphLaunch angle: 38 degProj. distance: 380 ftThis would have been a home run in 29/30 MLB ballparks.Only Fenway Park would've held this one in.NYY (11) @ MIN (5)🔻 6th https://t.co/ZxFBvay9a4 How is Joey Gallo not a piece of trash anymore??? We should have traded Hicks to the dodgers instead of Gallo last year. twitter.com/would_it_dong/… How is Joey Gallo not a piece of trash anymore??? We should have traded Hicks to the dodgers instead of Gallo last year. twitter.com/would_it_dong/…

Dylan's Otterly Unique 🦦⚾️ @YankesGrl99 Some players just do not mesh well with certain teams. That was Joey Gallo. It doesn't mean he is/was a shit player; he just didn't fit well with the Yankees. Some players just do not mesh well with certain teams. That was Joey Gallo. It doesn't mean he is/was a shit player; he just didn't fit well with the Yankees.

If Joey Gallo can maintain this level of success, he could easily find himself as an All-Star once again. However, it is much easier to find quick success than it is to maintain it in MLB. New York Yankees fans went back and forth on whether this is sustainable for Gallo.

Kyle Whittinghill @KyWhittinghill @Jared_Carrabis I kinda like it, even as a Yankees fan. He never seemed like a bad dude or a bad vibe, so I kinda like the redemption. @Jared_Carrabis I kinda like it, even as a Yankees fan. He never seemed like a bad dude or a bad vibe, so I kinda like the redemption.

Jas☆n💫 @JasonM_VII @Jared_Carrabis It's cuz they made him shave the beard. Such a childish rule. @Jared_Carrabis It's cuz they made him shave the beard. Such a childish rule.

physicsprof2022 @DrJSports69 @Jared_Carrabis Not everyone has what it takes to don the pinstripes. @Jared_Carrabis Not everyone has what it takes to don the pinstripes.

Gallo showed why the Yankees acquired him in the first place, in some ways for the first time since the acquisition.

This version of Joey Gallo would be a huge asset for the New York Yankees

New York Yankees v Minnesota Twins

The Yankees have struggled in recent weeks to find offensive consistency. With Aaron Judge in something of a slump and Giancarlo Stanton out of action, they need another power bat. The fact that Gallo seems to have become that kind of player away from the team is an irony not lost on their fans.

Joey Gallo is an enigmatic player, and the Yankees certainly weren't able to figure him out.

