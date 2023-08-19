The 2023 season is going from bad to worse for the New York Yankees. Just when it looks as if the team has hit rock bottom, they somehow sink a little further.

With the Boston Red Sox in town, the Yanks were looking to string some wins together and climb back into the competitive AL playoff race. Friday's 8-3 loss at Yankee Stadium means the club is currently on a six-game losing streak. They are four games behind the Red Sox and have fallen seven games out of the wild card race.

Offense has been a problem area for a Yankees team that is averaging just 4.23 runs per game. They currently rank 29th in the MLB in hits (923), 29th in batting average (.230) 23rd in runs (517) and 22nd in OPS (.704).

Aaron Boone has made adjustments in the hopes of sparking this lineup, but nothing seems to be working. When you are in a slump, you will try anything. On Saturday, the manager opted for an unorthodox play and had Isiah Kiner-Falefa attempt a bunt early in the game.

Yankees fans were furious as the bunt resulted in an easy double play. Red Sox pitcher Kutter Crawford managed to work his way out of the inning to maintain a 4-0 lead in the game.

The fact that Giancarlo Stanton (on first base) is one of the slowest players on this team makes the decision to bunt hard to justify.

Yankees fans were livid by the strategy to drop one down with the Yanks trailing 4-0 in a must-win game.

New York Yankees manager Aaron Boone is under heavy pressure after losing six straight games

Aaron Boone waits for the team's baseball game against the Atlanta Braves to in Atlanta

New York fans may have been optimistic when they saw Gerrit Cole's name on the lineup card for the game against Boston. Cole has been one of the few bright lights amid a year that has been filled with slumping hitters and inconsistent pitching. Unfortunately this was one of his worst starts of the year. He gave up six runs and lasted just four innings.

It has been that type of season for the Yankees. After reaching the ALCS in 2022, the expectations were high for this team.

Fans have pointed the finger at GM Brian Cashman and manager Aaron Boone for the disappointing season. New York has just 40 games remaining to turn things around.