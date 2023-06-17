New York Yankees' third baseman Josh Donaldson would love to forget his play in the third innings against the Boston Red Sox on Friday. He bobbled a slow grounder with runners on the corners, resulting in a run being scored.

That was the least of his worries. That same inning, the Red Sox had the bases loaded with Justin Turner headed to the plate with a hot bat. With a homer earlier in the game, Turner hit another one, giving Boston a huge 10-1 lead.

Donaldson bobbled the ball while trying to transfer it to his throwing hand. All he had to do was make the play, and the Yankees would have escaped the inning. Instead, it turned into a five-run inning, blowing the game wide open.

Manager Aaron Boone put Donaldson at third base for his defensive ability. After this play, fans wonder what values he brings to the lineup.

"Dude is beyond washed" one fan tweeted.

"Everything is so painful right now" another fan tweeted.

retrojay23 @gardner23_jason @TalkinYanks Josh Donaldson ladies and gentlemen. Thx Cashman! Great move …. @TalkinYanks Josh Donaldson ladies and gentlemen. Thx Cashman! Great move ….

New York Yankees fans are growing tired of the team's commitment to Josh Donaldson. They think he's a liability when he's in the lineup.

Hudson Fasching Supporter @SJS883 @TalkinYanks So if Donny can’t hit and can’t get an out, what does he do exactly @TalkinYanks So if Donny can’t hit and can’t get an out, what does he do exactly

(it was never on in the first place) @TalkinYanks yea TV off(it was never on in the first place) @TalkinYanks yea TV off(it was never on in the first place)

JvRich_ @JvRich_ @TalkinYanks Cant hit, cant field, what can gramps really do worth $25M? @TalkinYanks Cant hit, cant field, what can gramps really do worth $25M?

Fans want to see the Yankees move past Donaldson, but his contract makes it hard. He's owed $21 million this season, and not many teams are looking to spend that kind of money on someone of his caliber.

Josh Donaldson isn't the only one struggling for the New York Yankees

New York Yankees v Los Angeles Dodgers

While it's easy to point the finger at Josh Donaldson, he's not the only one struggling for the New York Yankees. Most core players have struggled since Aaron Judge hit the IL over a week ago. He's nursing a toe sprain after crashing into the bullpen fence at Dodger Stadium.

Anthony Rizzo and Giancarlo Stanton are in an offensive slump too. In both players' last five games, they have combined to go 3-34 with one home run. They just haven't stepped it up when they needed to.

The Bronx Bombers can't wait for Judge to get healthy for the team to wake up. There's no timetable for his return yet, and many believe he could be out until the All-Star break.

The American League East is highly competitive this season. The Yankees can't afford to drop games against weaker teams. Players like Rizzo and Stanton must find themselves at the plate and escape their slumps.

