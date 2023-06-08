The New York Yankees fell to 36-27 on the season after a 6-5 loss to the Chicago White Sox on Thursday, the second defeat in two games against the middling American League Central team.

The game was a makeup of Wednesday's game that was postponed on account of thick smoke enveloping Yankee Stadium from the raging Canadian wildfires.

While Canada may be on fire, the Yankees big bats certainly are not without outfielder Aaron Judge. The top of the New York lineup went 0-for-15 with three walks in Thursday's matinee, while the bottom of the order carried the water for the squad.

Talkin' Yanks @TalkinYanks Torres, Rizzo, Stanton and LeMahieu went 0-for-15 with three walks in the loss



The rest of the lineup went 9-for-20 with three doubles, a triple, a home run and a walk Torres, Rizzo, Stanton and LeMahieu went 0-for-15 with three walks in the lossThe rest of the lineup went 9-for-20 with three doubles, a triple, a home run and a walk

The New York Yankees placed Aaron Judge on the 10-day injured list for the second time this season on Wednesday. This time because of a big toe sprain. The move was made retroactive to June 4, so the team will be without the biggest of its big bats for another week.

Without their captain, the Yankees have now lost two straight to the White Sox. Fans are lashing out at the players they feel need to step up without Judge, with Gleyber Torres, Anthony Rizzo, Giancarlo Stanton and DJ LeMahieu in the crosshairs.

retrojay23 @gardner23_jason @TalkinYanks This team is soft. Just looking for excuses without Judge. Cashman built this mess @TalkinYanks This team is soft. Just looking for excuses without Judge. Cashman built this mess

They better step up, they are getting paid enough. @TalkinYanks The three guys we need the most right now without Judge in the lineup.They better step up, they are getting paid enough. @TalkinYanks The three guys we need the most right now without Judge in the lineup.They better step up, they are getting paid enough.

Alonzo @Rodneagle1 @TalkinYanks Team is nothing without Judge. Now we have to rely on a rookie pitcher to avoid a sweep. What a joke! @TalkinYanks Team is nothing without Judge. Now we have to rely on a rookie pitcher to avoid a sweep. What a joke!

Stanton returned from the injured list (because of an injured hamstring). He has two hits in four games since returning to the New York Yankees, including a home run in his first game back on June 2.

Rizzo has been his batting average drop from .312 on May 14 to .283 after his 0-for-5 effort against Chicago on Thursday afternoon. He has not hit a homer since May 20.

Rizzo 2 for his last 22



Stanton 2 for his last 14



Judge out and with no timetable



Smh @TalkinYanks Gleyber 1 for his last 21Rizzo 2 for his last 22Stanton 2 for his last 14Judge out and with no timetableSmh @TalkinYanks Gleyber 1 for his last 21Rizzo 2 for his last 22Stanton 2 for his last 14Judge out and with no timetable Smh

SP @siddd93 @TalkinYanks At least Rizzo puts the ball in play. The same can’t be said for Stanton. How long we gonna give this bum a pass? @Giancarlo818 WAKE UP @TalkinYanks At least Rizzo puts the ball in play. The same can’t be said for Stanton. How long we gonna give this bum a pass? @Giancarlo818 WAKE UP

LeMahieu, once celebrated by New York Yankees fans, is in danger of falling into Josh Donaldson territory among the team's fanbase. His batting average has dropped 40 points to .235 since mid-May.

Torres, the subject of trade rumors this spring, is hitting just .249 after a late-May spurt briefly upped his average to .268. Yankee Nation has long expected more of the top prospect the team gained in the 2016 Aroldis Chapman trade with the Chicago Cubs.

J.D.D jimmy dean 2021 @jdeibler1 @TalkinYanks If those guys don’t hit no way they can win these games. Like this slot with this team. They just can’t produce when need the most. So hard to watch this team there so frustrating. @TalkinYanks If those guys don’t hit no way they can win these games. Like this slot with this team. They just can’t produce when need the most. So hard to watch this team there so frustrating.

Joey V @WhoDatJoeyV @TalkinYanks Incredible that without one man the entire offense just completely flops @TalkinYanks Incredible that without one man the entire offense just completely flops

. @midrangeruss @TalkinYanks ofc when judge goes down rizzo starts his worst slump of the year @TalkinYanks ofc when judge goes down rizzo starts his worst slump of the year

The Yankees are nine games behind the AL East leading Tampa Bay Rays. New York is is the third wild-card team, but is just one game in front of the hard-charging Toronto Blue Jays. Fans are beginning to wonder again if the team may miss out on the postseason.

Michael Morris @UptownMike91 @TalkinYanks Serous question: even though it might be still be WAY too early to ask this but, are the Yankees going to make the playoffs? @TalkinYanks Serous question: even though it might be still be WAY too early to ask this but, are the Yankees going to make the playoffs?

Red Sox up next for New York Yankees

General view of hazy conditions resulting from Canadian wildfires as Anthony Rizzo of the New York Yankees jogs to the dugout.

The Boston Red Sox pay Yankee Stadium a visit for the first time this season as the two AL East rivals play a weekend series after the White Sox leave town.

