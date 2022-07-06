"Josh Donaldson officially has a 100 wRC+ this season. He is a league average hitter" - New York Yankees fans furious with Josh Donaldson's scoreless game in loss to Pittsburgh Pirates

The New York Yankees suffered their second consecutive loss, losing to the struggling Pittsburgh Pirates. The loss came on the back of a shut-out loss to the Cleveland Guardians. New York Yankees fans have been left frustrated by Josh Donaldson's performances for some time now and his 0-4 night added to their anguish.
Upon signing Josh Donaldson, the Yankees organization and fans were hoping to add a star to the batting lineup, not a league average hitter.
Josh Donaldson's contract pays him around $25 million per year and Yankee fans are not pleased that he is not performing according to his price tag.
Donaldson's swings don't look the same. He is swinging at way more pitches outside the zone, as said by hitting coach Dillion Lawson. His slugging percentage is at a career low of .380 and he has really failed to stand up in big situations.
If Josh Donaldson continues to struggle at the plate, he may end up losing out on his starting place in the team to Matt Carpenter, who has been extremely good in the limited opputunities given to him.
Time for the New York Yankees big-name players to step up
The New York Yankees are not having a bad season. They are first in the American League West and are destined for the postseason. The aspect that worries fans is the incosistency of a few of their big-name players like Josh Donaldson.
Donaldson, Joe Gallo and Isiah Kiner-Falefa have really been struggling at the plate. This has led to people wondering if the New York side really are a settled unit.
Yankees fans are finding it hard to believe that with so many inconsistent performers, the team has been so good this season.
It's rare to see fans get so frustrated with a team that's leading the division. This shows how undewhelming performances can be attributed to a few players on the team.
It would be intriguing to see how the Yankees set up for the remainder of the season. Could this be the year they make a deep run in the postseason?