"Josh Donaldson officially has a 100 wRC+ this season. He is a league average hitter" - New York Yankees fans furious with Josh Donaldson's scoreless game in loss to Pittsburgh Pirates

The New York Yankees suffered their second consecutive loss, losing to the struggling Pittsburgh Pirates. The loss came on the back of a shut-out loss to the Cleveland Guardians. New York Yankees fans have been left frustrated by Josh Donaldson's performances for some time now and his 0-4 night added to their anguish.

Not Hoodie Maybin #WendleToNYY @HoodieMaybin Josh Donaldson officially has a 100 wRC+ this season. He is a league average hitter.

Upon signing Josh Donaldson, the Yankees organization and fans were hoping to add a star to the batting lineup, not a league average hitter.

Josh Donaldson's contract pays him around $25 million per year and Yankee fans are not pleased that he is not performing according to his price tag.

EdTheBronxBomber @bronx_ed Josh Donaldson is completely useless! Yanks don't need him. He's a liability. Take the pain with the salary and get rid of him. Bring Andújar back. He's got heart.

Donaldson's swings don't look the same. He is swinging at way more pitches outside the zone, as said by hitting coach Dillion Lawson. His slugging percentage is at a career low of .380 and he has really failed to stand up in big situations.

Bobby From The Bronx @newkingofmedia

He's a god damn 37 year old man who acts like he's 17 every day.

Time for a benching.

Bobby From The Bronx @newkingofmedia

He's a god damn 37 year old man who acts like he's 17 every day.

Time for a benching.

Carpenter should see more playing time anyway I am sick to death of Josh Donaldson's immaturity.

If Josh Donaldson continues to struggle at the plate, he may end up losing out on his starting place in the team to Matt Carpenter, who has been extremely good in the limited opputunities given to him.

Beth @DanUgglaInUggs Yankees gonna keep throwing Josh Donaldson and Joey Gallo out there instead of Matt Carpenter and they ask why im a hater!!!!

Time for the New York Yankees big-name players to step up

Joey Gallo and Josh Donaldson of the New York Yankees celebrate after the two-run home run in the ninth inning against the Chicago White Sox.

The New York Yankees are not having a bad season. They are first in the American League West and are destined for the postseason. The aspect that worries fans is the incosistency of a few of their big-name players like Josh Donaldson.

Michael McGrath @xMikeMcGrath @DanAlanRourke Just gotta say we are paying 30+ million for Joey Gallo, Josh Donaldson and IKF when we could of had Correa and DJ playing 3rd. Cashman can make the underrated trades but still the big ones have really left so much to be desired.

Donaldson, Joe Gallo and Isiah Kiner-Falefa have really been struggling at the plate. This has led to people wondering if the New York side really are a settled unit.

Danny 🇵🇷 @Daislandboy25 Yankees i want gone after the deadline



1. Joey Gallo

2. Aaron hicks

3. Josh Donaldson

4. Miguel Andújar

5. Estevan florial

Danny 🇵🇷 @Daislandboy25 Yankees i want gone after the deadline

1. Joey Gallo

2. Aaron hicks

3. Josh Donaldson

4. Miguel Andújar

5. Estevan florial

6. I don't want IKF as a starter want him as a bench so get another shortstop bring up one of our prospects

Yankees fans are finding it hard to believe that with so many inconsistent performers, the team has been so good this season.

Michael Grogins @mikeygrogins_ The Yankees being as good as they are with Josh Donaldson, Aaron Hicks, IKF, and Joey Gallo being regular players shouldn't be possible.

It's rare to see fans get so frustrated with a team that's leading the division. This shows how undewhelming performances can be attributed to a few players on the team.

Michael Dorbuck @mikedorb1 @TuchStans @playoffjudge99 @PlayoffTanaka_ I have seen nothing from Josh Donaldson to make me think he even has a chance to turn it around. They need to give up on him as an everyday player.

It would be intriguing to see how the Yankees set up for the remainder of the season. Could this be the year they make a deep run in the postseason?

