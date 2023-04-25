Create

New York Yankees fans lament losing prospect of trading for Bryan Reynolds: "Guess Hicks is here to stay" "There goes that dream"

By Tom Carothers
Modified Apr 25, 2023 23:23 GMT
Pittsburgh Pirates Photo Day
Bryan Reynolds of the Pittsburgh Pirates

Long-rumored New York Yankees trade target Bryan Reynolds signed an eight-year, $106 million contract extension to remain with the Pittsburgh Pirates on Tuesday.

As Kevin Spacey said in "The Usual Suspects": "And like that, he's gone."

The shock news of Reynolds re-upping with the Pirates, coming as the long-forgotten team suddenly began the week with the best record in the National League, caught many Yankees fans with their pants down.

Yankees lose trade option with Bryan Reynolds’ $106 million Pirates contract trib.al/fJQd6GG https://t.co/qu33B9v7B1

Much of the baseball world figured that, but prayed against, the fact that Bryan Reynolds would just become a New York Yankee at some point in the near future.

Now that the prospect of that happening is off the table, much of the MLB Twitterverse is celebrating as Yankee Nation comes to terms that there's no cavalry coming to rescue them from starting Aaron Hicks in left field for the foreseeable future.

@jokershawn37 @Yankees Man o man. I see Reynolds signed an extension so guess Hicks is here to stay.
Today the Bryan Reynolds window closed.Young, switch-hitting, left-fielder w/ huge lefty pop built for Yankee Stadium...but incompetent + grossly negligent, Brian Cashman, saddles us w/ Aaron Hicks who's over-the-hill + utterly lost at the plate/ in the field.#RepBX #Yankees twitter.com/45bestwords/st…
Honestly Reynolds as a Yankee was always a dream. Cashman is very much content with Aaron Hicks for whatever reasons only god knows. Cashman is past his prime as GM for the Yankees if we’re being honest twitter.com/byrobertmurray…

New York Yankees fans long for the days of their Goliath team roaming the big leagues and taking practically any player they want, either by offering gobs of liquid cash or by trading off their farm system's best prospects.

Neither of those things happened with Bryan Reynolds, and the fact that such a small market David was able to fend off the giant's advances has Yankees fans confused, bewildered and angry.

Yankee fans seeing Reynolds sign long term with the Pirates https://t.co/9lUZcAsn7J
@Yankees_Help That is not happening. I honestly don’t see any impact bats readily available on the trade market right now. That’s what’s scares me.Cashman thought he could get Happ or Reynolds at the deadline and boost the offense. But with those guys off the board, he’s kind of screwed us.
Yankees fans seeing the Bryan Reynolds, Pirates extension news https://t.co/9OPCcw0KF7

Somehow, Aaron Hicks looks like he will be wearing pinstipes for a while. Every Yankeesfan has crossed their fingers with every middling acquisition or minor-league call-up that the noodle-swining outfielder with a lifetime .229 batting average will be cast-off from Yankee Stadium.

And yet Hicks, like a cockroach after a nuclear explosion, is still there. He is signed to a seven-year, $70 million contract that runs through 2025.

That's right. New York is paying Hicks just $3.5 million less per year than Pittsburgh will be paying Reynolds.

@BRappy55 cant believe Yankees are paying Hicks just three million dollars less in salary than Pittsburgh is paying Reynolds for ten billion times the production.
the Bryan Reynolds Yankee dream is dead twitter.com/byrobertmurray… https://t.co/BGHo4kKFn6
This pisses off Yankees fans. That's really team friendly, I can't believe Reynolds gave in twitter.com/JeffPassan/sta…

Some New York Yankees fans are trying to console themselves in the wake of the Bryan Reynolds extension news. It is said that traumatic loss can cause people to cycle through the stages of grief – denial, anger, bargaining, depression, acceptance – several times.

this will sound CRAZY coming from me but the yankees will be okay as long as they get a decent LF. either pederson, reynolds, schwarber etc, it’ll be someone decent…hal may be stubborn but the media would absolutely shit on him if all of this turned to a failure..

Where do the New York Yankees turn after coming up empty on Bryan Reynolds?

Bryan Reynolds of the Pittsburgh Pirates rounds the bases after hitting a home run.
Bryan Reynolds of the Pittsburgh Pirates rounds the bases after hitting a home run.

No one is quite certain where the Yankees will turn now that Reynolds won't be coming to the Bronx. But at the very least, Hicks is contractually obligated to play in New York for nearly three more seasons.

Quick Links

Edited by Joseph Schiefelbein
Be the first one to comment
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...