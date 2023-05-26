The New York Yankees' least popular player in recent memory – Aaron Hicks – was released on Friday, bringing an end to his eight seasons with the team.
The Yankees had already designated Hicks for assignment last week. However, with the outfielder likely having no interest in going to the minors after 11 MLB seasons and no teams interested in trading for him, New York released him before the 10-day window came to an end.
The team made the announcement Friday before a series-opening game against the San Diego Padres in order to clear space on the roster for Triple-A pitcher Randy Vasquez, who will be making his major league debut starting against the Padres.
Many New York Yankees fans had been rallying for some time for the team to cut loose of Aaron Hicks, but few figured that the organization would be willing to eat the remaining $27.6 million owed him on a seven-year, $70 million contract running through 2025.
For a team with continual postseason aspirations such as the New York Yankees, the Aaron Hicks dilemma has become toxic in and around the team. A .230 career batter, Hicks has not met even that mild standard since 2019.
From 2020 through 2022, he has hit .225, .194 and .216 and hasn't heard much other than constant booing since 2018. In what stands as a career season for the 33-year-old, Hicks hit .248 with 27 home runs. He has hit just 30 homers combined in the four seasons since.
This season, Aaron Hicks was hitting just .188 with one homer and five RBIs. Despite the run of injuries the New York Yankees have suffered in the early going of the 2023 season, his playing time has been stripped to the studs. He played in just 28 of the team's 52 games.
Not all Yankees fans were dancing on Hicks' grave. Though it has been several seasons since the 33-year-old has been any kind of player, his 2017 and 2018 campaigns still sit pleasantly in the memories of some New Yorkers.
Aaron Hicks' time with New York Yankees comes to an end
Hicks came to the Yankees from the Minnesota Twins in a 2015 trade for catcher John Ryan Murphy. He was the No. 14 overall pick of the 2008 MLB draft by the Twins.