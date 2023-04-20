Aaron Hicks hasn't gotten a lot of playing time this season for the New York Yankees . The outfielder struggled mightily last season. This season, Oswaldo Cabrera, who's primarily a shortstop, has started more games in the outfield than Hicks.

Isiah Kiner-Falefa, who, like Hicks, struggled last season, is even getting some playing time in the outfield. During Thursday's game against the Los Angeles Angels, IKF made two spectacular diving catches in center field.

Jomboy @Jomboy_ Did IKF just officially DFA hicks? Did IKF just officially DFA hicks?

IKF's play in the outfield has one of the Yankees' most prominent fans questioning Hicks' future with the team. Jomboy asked if those two diving catches sealed Hicks' fate in being designated for assignment.

While Hicks primarily plays left field, IKF is showing that he can handle the outfield if need be. IKF's ability to play multiple positions makes him more valuable on the roster than somebody like Hicks.

"IKF > Hicks," one fan tweeted.

"IKF certified Gold Glove 3B and CF you mean?" another fan tweeted.

This is something New York Yankees fans had asked the team before the season started. They're more than ready to see the team DFA Aaron Hicks.

The only thing standing in IKF's way is his batting. He's hitting a lowly .115 on the season heading into Thursday's game.

Is it time for the New York Yankees to move on from Aaron Hicks?

Minnesota Twins v New York Yankees

While Aaron Hicks wasn't great in 2022, he's starting off 2023 just as badly. He has three hits in 27 plate appearances. In the game against the Minnesota Twins on Sunday, he went 0-3 with three strikeouts.

It's hard not to compare this situation to Joey Gallo, who struggled in New York. Now a member of the Twins, he has seemingly gotten back on track at the plate, hitting .269 with four homers on the year.

It's likely that Hicks doesn't perform well with all the pressure surrounding playing in the Bronx. Manager Aaron Boone has mentioned that Hicks hears the boos and believes that he takes them to heart.

The problem with trying to part ways with Hicks is that the New York Yankees are still on the hook for $30 million. He's signed with the team until 2025, and it's unlikely any team will be willing to pick up his contract.

The Yankees may have to take a page out of the Arizona Diamondbacks' playbook and DFA Aaron Hicks as they did with Madison Bumgarner. While it hurts to eat that much money, keeping somebody on your roster who can't help the team hurts more.

