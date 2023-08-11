New York Yankees manager Aaron Boone is expected to start Luis Severino against the Atlanta Braves on Tuesday. Severino just had his turn skipped in the rotation on Wednesday.

Instead of his scheduled start, he came out of the bullpen after Ian Hamilton was used as an opener. Severino came on in the second inning, giving up four runs on five hits and lasting just two innings.

Severino has struggled for much of the season. He started the year on the IL dealing with a strained lat muscle that he sustained in spring training and has not been impressive since.

He has appeared in 14 games this season, compiling a 2-7 record on 63.2 innings of work. Severino has an eye-popping 8.06 ERA, and the fans do not believe he can turn it around.

"We might lose by 4 touchdowns" one fan posted.

"No point in watching then" another fan posted.

New York Yankees fans are not excited about Tuesday's game against the Atlanta Braves. They believe Luis Severino is going to get roughed up in his outing.

It has been a frustrating season for fans who see their team in the basement of the American League East. Nobody could have expected this from the New York Yankees this season.

Luis Severino may be in for a rough start when the New York Yankees take on the Atlanta Braves on Tuesday

The Atlanta Braves are one of the hottest teams in baseball. They hold the league's best record (72-41) and look like a true contender this season.

Ronald Acuna Jr. is having a stellar season. He is hitting .340/.422/.585 with 26 home runs and a league-leading 53 stolen bases. He has put his name in the hat to win the National League MVP Award this year.

But Acuna Jr. is not the only player having a great season. Matt Olson is having a monster season as well. He is hitting .267/.375/.604 with 40 home runs and 101 RBIs. He is tied with Shohei Ohtani for most home runs in the season.

Luis Severino must be at the top of his game on Tuesday when facing the Braves. This season, they are on a mission to show everyone just how good they are.