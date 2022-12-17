Brian Cashman and the New York Yankees have had a busy offseason so far. The team signed their superstar outfielder Aaron Judge to a nine-year, $360 million deal. They also added a second ace at the top of the rotation in Carlos Rodon.

Cashman has made this squad a playoff contender year in and year out. Through heavy spending and timely moves, the Yankees have remained at the top of the league. The front office wanted to put into perspective just what Cashman has meant to this team during his time there.

Andy Martino @martinonyc This, from the Yankees' announcement of Brian Cashman extension earlier this month, is an astounding stat: The Yankees have been mathematically eliminated from postseason contention in just 16 of the 3,946 games during Cashman’s tenure as GM. This, from the Yankees' announcement of Brian Cashman extension earlier this month, is an astounding stat: The Yankees have been mathematically eliminated from postseason contention in just 16 of the 3,946 games during Cashman’s tenure as GM.

The club just re-signed him to a four-year contract through the 2026 season. Cashman is the longest-serving Yankees general manager in franchise history and has the longest tenure among current MLB GMs.

In each of his 25 seasons with the Yankees, the team has posted a winning record. He's built himself a legacy in the Bronx.

"And people want him gone smh always a proud Cash supporter. Yes he and his team have done and continue to do things I disagree with (Jeter and Judge public negotiations, roster/lineup construction etc.) but the winning speaks for itself and he's a HOF exectuive" one fan tweeted.

Nick Cain @NickCain11

"Wow! That is one amazing stat!" tweeted another.

28Ringz @twenty8thring @martinonyc Weird, people tell me he's a mediocre to terrible GM 🤔 @martinonyc Weird, people tell me he's a mediocre to terrible GM 🤔

Beabull @MkTeritoryPD @martinonyc And what makes it’s all the more fascinating is that during the last 15 or so years, their minor league system has contributed very little. Judge, Robertson, Betances, and Gardner are really the only all star caliber players they’ve developed. Cashman has spent/traded well. @martinonyc And what makes it’s all the more fascinating is that during the last 15 or so years, their minor league system has contributed very little. Judge, Robertson, Betances, and Gardner are really the only all star caliber players they’ve developed. Cashman has spent/traded well.

Some New York Yankees fans have nothing but good things to say about Cashman. One fan mentioned how little the team's minor leaguer players have contributed. Their teams are primarily built in trades and free agency.

AgileNYR @AgileRanger39 @martinonyc That’s great but with the #NYYankees is should be about winning the WS and it has been a long time since he has built a team capable of seriously contending for the WS. Winning Wild Card rounds isn’t enough @martinonyc That’s great but with the #NYYankees is should be about winning the WS and it has been a long time since he has built a team capable of seriously contending for the WS. Winning Wild Card rounds isn’t enough

Ryan @tonytwotimes12 @martinonyc How many rings we got since then? @martinonyc How many rings we got since then?

YankeePaison @PhinsYankee @martinonyc How many of those days did he have a gigantic payroll advantage over minimum 25 teams?? Let’s be real @martinonyc How many of those days did he have a gigantic payroll advantage over minimum 25 teams?? Let’s be real

Other fans are questioning the lack of recent World Series titles. While always being a contender is great, that's all that they have been recently. They haven't won a World Series since 2009, when they beat the Philadelphia Phillies.

This New York Yankees team could be the real deal

Carlos Rodon: San Francisco Giants vs. Arizona Diamondbacks

After re-signing Aaron Judge and signing Carlos Rodon, this New York Yankees team is looking like a strong contender. Adding Rodon gives the team another ace and makes their starting rotation scary. Opposing hitters are not going to like it when they come into town.

They have a corner outfield hole to plug now that the Chicago White Sox have agreed to a deal with Andrew Benintendi. The Yankees had their eyes on a return, but he's off the market now. They could look to one of their young prospects, like Oswaldo Cabrera, to take over if they don't sign someone.

Watch for this team to take off next season and build off the momentum it has created in the offseason.

