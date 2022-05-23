"2 pitchers in the same week?" "Sad way to possibly end his Yankees career" - New York Yankees fans react to Chad Green's latest injury and its impact on pitching staff 

The New York Yankees announced that relief pitcher Chad Green will have to undergo Tommy John Surgery after he left yesterday's game against the Chicago White Sox. Green will be out for the rest of the season.

Green was a critical piece of the Yankees bullpen and is a significant loss for the team going forward. This article will look at fan reactions to the sad news and what this means going forward for the team.

New York Yankees fans react to Chad Green's injury

The first reaction comes from a fan saying that this may be the last time he plays for the Yankees.

"@BryanHoch Sad way to possibly end his Yankee career" - @ Brandon Hauff

Earlier in the week, the Yankees announced that Luis Gil, another reliever, will miss the rest of the season due Tommy John Surgery. One Yankee fan does not think this is a good sign for the club.

The news of the injury is significant for the depth of the Yankees' bullpen. One fan thinks this is a huge blow.

"@BryanHoch That's a tough blow for the Yankees bullpen." - @ RustyRages

One fan was simply heartbroken by the news of the injury.

"@BryanHoch That's actually heartbreaking man" - @ yungtw1z

Another fan was saddened for the right-handed reliever.

"@BryanHoch sad for the dude" - @ Zach

Here is another fan who is sad about the news.

"I am sad" - @ Mikey McDermott

Ben Verlander, a former teammate of Chad Green's, reacted to the heartbreaking news of his injury.

No matter how you look at it, suddenly dropping two pitchers to injury and long-term recovery will will be a serious factor on the Yankees' continued success.

Chad Green injury: what this means going forward

The Yankees' loss of Chad Green for the season is a significant blow. Green has been one of the most reliable pitchers for the team over the past five seasons. Green's best year came back in 2017 when he posted an ERA of 1.83.

The Yankees will either look to someone already on the roster to step up during Green's absence or potentially trade for a bullpen arm. Several relievers will be on the market at the trade deadline, and the Yankees will likely look to acquire a few arms given the recent injury news. Go to the Sportskeeda Baseball page for more.

