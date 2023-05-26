New York Yankees manager Aaron Boone had his day end early on Thursday. The skipper was tossed after a heated exchange with the umpiring crew. Boone wasn't a fan of the home plate umpire's tight strike zone.

This was Boone's second ejection in four games. He leads the league in ejections, as Thursday was his fourth of the year. Boone has 30 managerial ejections, ranking him sixth among active managers, right behind New York Mets manager Buck Showalter.

Talkin' Yanks @TalkinYanks Aaron Boone has been ejected again Aaron Boone has been ejected again https://t.co/hHAbJArIeT

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Boone must get it going if he plans to reach Bruce Bochy, who leads all MLB active managers with 78 ejections. He'll really need to up his pace if he plans on catching the legendary Bobby Cox, who was ejected a record 162 times.

Boone ranks 57th among all-time manager ejections. He joins Jerry Manuel and Rick Renteria as all three managers have been ejected 30 times in their careers.

"At least he fights for our players," one fan tweeted.

Yanks28thplz @yanks28thz @TalkinYanks Atleast he fights for our players @TalkinYanks Atleast he fights for our players

"I'm starting to like Boone," another fan tweeted.

dustin @JarboeDustin @TalkinYanks I mean probably the worst umping job I’ve seen all year. I don’t think bro knows where the strike zone actually is @TalkinYanks I mean probably the worst umping job I’ve seen all year. I don’t think bro knows where the strike zone actually is

Joe Ranere @JoeRanere @TalkinYanks Well, the guy should be working at the snack bar not calling a baseball game. Wish Boone clocked him maybe he'd wake up @TalkinYanks Well, the guy should be working at the snack bar not calling a baseball game. Wish Boone clocked him maybe he'd wake up

New York Yankees fans are behind Aaron Boone and his frustration with the strike zone. The home plate umpire was not having his best day behind the plate.

Penny Hollinger @YankeesFan_64 @TalkinYanks Yeah I knew that was coming. This umpire has been terrible! @TalkinYanks Yeah I knew that was coming. This umpire has been terrible!

There were more than a few pitches the home plate umpire got wrong. His strike zone did not favor the pitcher whatsoever.

Aaron Boone's leadership could light a fire under the New York Yankees

Baltimore Orioles vs. New York Yankees

As an athlete, nothing is better than seeing your coach stand up for you when you are wronged. This builds a level of trust between the player and coach, knowing somebody always has your back. Athletes will play harder for a coach they respect, like Aaron Boone.

We'll see if this lights a fire under the New York Yankees to keep climbing up the division. They've been playing great baseball lately, winning seven of their last ten games.

The Bronx Bombers have climbed to third place in the American League East. They're 6.5 games behind the Tampa Bay Rays, which have slowed since their red-hot start.

The Yankees finish the month with a series against the San Diego Padres and then the Seattle Mariners. Neither team has played to their expectations so far, and the Yankees could take advantage of that.

Given how they have played this month, watch for the Yankees. They look good and should only improve with some key players coming off the IL.

Poll : 0 votes