The New York Yankees are taking on the Toronto Blue Jays on Tuesday, starting a three-game series. Given that the two teams are division rivals late in the season, it should be a game that fans do not want to miss.

However, many Yankees fans will miss this game. A picture of Yankees Stadium was taken before the first pitch, and the building had many empty seats. This is rare for a team that has arguably the largest fanbase in the sport.

It looks like the fanbase has given up on the team. Fans do not want to pay their hard-earned money to go and watch a team that has clearly struggled all season long.

The Bronx Bombers are a game ahead of the Boston Red Sox for last place in the American League East. They are 18 games behind the red-hot Baltimore Orioles and six games from a wild-card spot.

"Only thing that will make (owner) Hal (Steinbrenner) take notice of how bad Cashman is running his organization," one fan posted.

"Well deserved," another fan posted.

New York Yankees fans are happy to see the low numbers at the ballpark. They believe this will get the front office's attention to put together a competitive team next season.

Brian Cashman, the team's general manager, has been under fire all season. He will be under a microscope next season.

This season has been a disaster for the New York Yankees

In the offseason, the New York Yankees were considered one of the top teams coming into the season. They had just re-signed superstar Aaron Judge and signed Carlos Rodon as the ace behind Gerrit Cole.

However, this team has looked like a shell of itself, and it started at the beginning of the season. Rodon and Luis Severino had to start their seasons on the IL. This was just the beginning of the injuries that plagued the Yankees.

Judge went down in the middle of the season, and the team started to spiral. Nobody appeared offensively to take over for Judge, and the team struggled.

They also lost slugger Anthony Rizzo to the IL and Domingo German, who was placed on administrative leave. Being competitive is tough when playing musical chairs with your lineup daily.

All eyes will be on the Yankees next season. The fanbase will not stand for another mediocre season and will have huge expectations for 2024.