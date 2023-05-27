Without a hint of irony dawning upon them, New York Yankees fans went hard after San Diego Padres outfielder Fernando Tatis Jr. upon his first visit to Yankee Stadium since his PED suspension.

Yankee Stadium goers serenaded Tatis with chants of "Steroids" as he took the field. This, coming from a fanbase that cheered on admitted PED user Alex Rodriguez for 12 seasons!

Brendan Kuty 🧟‍♂️ @BrendanKutyNJ A "steroids" chant from the Yankees crowd to Fernando Tatis. They're going hard at him right now.

Barstool Sports @barstoolsports Yankees fans can be heard chanting "Steroids" at Fernando Tatis Jr in the outfield tonight

Yankees' fans went after Fernando Tatis Jr. in a merciless fashion. However, the underlying oddity was not lost on a large section of the Yankee Nation.

mitchell @DeversFanAcc we need to teach self awareness

Rodriguez was suspended for the entirety of the 2014 regular season and postseason after being found to have violated MLB's PED policy. The league pointed out that A-Rod was guilty of violations through:

"Use and possession of numerous forms of prohibited performance-enhancing substances, including Testosterone and human Growth Hormone, over the course of multiple years" and "attempting to cover-up his violations of the Program by engaging in a course of conduct intended to obstruct and frustrate the Office of the Commissioner's investigation."

A-Rod was part of the New York Yankees' last World Series championship in 2009.

Chris Kirschner @ChrisKirschner Nothing getting lost in translation in NYC tonight. They know him all too well

Rodriguez admitted to using PEDs in a 2009 interview with ESPN, although he did his best to deflect blame:

"Again, it was such a loosey-goosey era. I'm guilty for a lot of things. I'm guilty for being negligent, naive, not asking all the right questions. And to be quite honest, I don't know exactly what substance I was guilty of using."

Kevin Rozell @Zellyanks What a dumb chant by Yankees fans. We had plenty of steroid users on the Yankees over the years. Stop it.

Fernando Tatis Jr. missed out on the entirety of the Padres' 2022 season, in which the team marched through the first two rounds of the NL playoffs before losing the championship series to Philadelphia Phillies. He missed out at first due to injury, then due to the suspension that came to an end just over a month ago.

However, since his return, San Diego have continued to flounder this season. The Padres entered Friday's game against the Yankees at 23-27, just 1-1/2 games out of last place in the National League West.

New York Yankees fans taunting Fernando Tatis Jr. shows a disconnect with reality

Alex Rodriguez #13 of the New York Yankees stands at second base

Yankee Nation may want to consider the phrase "He who is without sin, let him cast the first stone" when it comes to taunting Tatis for his PED use.

