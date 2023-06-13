New York Yankees outfielder Harrison Bader has been a star for the team when he's been on the field. The problem is that's been tough for him to do. Bader is on his second IL stint of the season with a hamstring strain.

The speedy outfielder is feeling better now and will be joining the team relatively soon. Manager Aaron Boone stated that the plan for Bader is to get him in a rehab game on Wednesday and return to the club on Friday.

Talkin' Yanks @TalkinYanks Aaron Boone says the plan is for Harrison Bader to play in a rehab game tomorrow then return for the Red Sox series on Friday Aaron Boone says the plan is for Harrison Bader to play in a rehab game tomorrow then return for the Red Sox series on Friday

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Bader's return will be huge for this team. The Bronx Bombers are hurting for outfield depth, with superstar Aaron Judge also on the IL. Judge is dealing with a toe injury after making a spectacular crash while crashing into the bullpen wall at Dodger Stadium.

Up until his injury, Bader was locked in. He's hitting .267/.295/.511 with six home runs and as many stolen bases in 26 games. Bader's return should light a fire under this team.

"Coming back way sooner than expected" - one fan tweeted.

Andrew @AndrewJano24 @TalkinYanks Coming back way sooner than expected @TalkinYanks Coming back way sooner than expected

"We need him" - another fan tweeted.

New York Yankees fans cannot wait for Harrison Bader to return to the lineup. Since putting on the pinstripes after the trade deadline last season, he's been nothing but great. The only problem is staying healthy.

Jonathan @Jon_94_ Talkin' Yanks @TalkinYanks Aaron Boone says the plan is for Harrison Bader to play in a rehab game tomorrow then return for the Red Sox series on Friday Aaron Boone says the plan is for Harrison Bader to play in a rehab game tomorrow then return for the Red Sox series on Friday Let’s gooo we need an offensive spark and Bader is that guy twitter.com/talkinyanks/st… Let’s gooo we need an offensive spark and Bader is that guy twitter.com/talkinyanks/st…

matt.n @MattNee55680606

This should boost our lineup quite a bit and hopefully we get some good news on judge soon Talkin' Yanks @TalkinYanks Aaron Boone says the plan is for Harrison Bader to play in a rehab game tomorrow then return for the Red Sox series on Friday Aaron Boone says the plan is for Harrison Bader to play in a rehab game tomorrow then return for the Red Sox series on Friday Let’s go this is huge newsThis should boost our lineup quite a bit and hopefully we get some good news on judge soon twitter.com/talkinyanks/st… Let’s go this is huge news This should boost our lineup quite a bit and hopefully we get some good news on judge soon twitter.com/talkinyanks/st…

Bader could not have picked a better series to return for. The Red Sox and Yankees' rivalry is among the most cemented in all sports.

Harrison Bader's return will be huge for the Yankees

Tampa Bay Rays v New York Yankees

Harrison Bader is a true five-tool baseball player who can do it all on the field. He has a great bat, glove, and above-average speed. He's a tough player to shut down completely.

The Yankees have struggled to field guys in the outfield without Bader and Judge. Isiah Kiner-Falafa has handled most of the work, with Billy McKinney getting some play in the outfield as well. While these players have held their own, they won't give you the play Bader and Judge will give the team.

While Bader is expected to return for the weekend series, little news about Judge's return has come out. The Yankees have been without him for a week now with zero updates. Boone stated they won't have a plan of attack until; the swelling goes down, which it has yet to. Hopefully, Bader's return can keep the ship afloat until Judge is back in the lineup.

Poll : 0 votes