New York Yankees manager Aaron Boone has been suspended for Friday night's game against the San Diego Padres after he was ejected from Thursday's 3-1 loss to the Baltimore Orioles.

Boone was tossed in the third inning by home plate umpire Edwin Moscoso after arguing the ump's strike zone. It was Boone's second ejection in four games and fourth hook of the season.

Since taking over as the Yankees manager in 2018, Boone has been ejected 30 times. No other major league manager has been ejected more than 23 times.

For his recent binge of ejections, Boone was suspended for New York's series opener against the Padres and fined an undisclosed amount for what MLB termed:

"Recent conduct toward Major League Umpires, including the actions following his ejection from Thursday night's game against the Baltimore Orioles at Yankee Stadium."

Aaron Boone told the New York Post after his most recent ejection:

"I should not have been thrown out of that game. He wasn't gonna deal with me. I really didn't do that much (yelling from the dugout). I thought there was some egregious stuff going on, and he was very dismissive. I don't think it warranted being thrown out by any means."

New York Yankees bench coach Carlos Mendoza will serve as the team's acting manager on Friday.

The New York Yankees have bounced back from an early-season swoon, and Aaron Boone's squad brings a 30-22 record into its game against the slumping Padres. New York is seven games behind the American League East-leading Tampa Bay Rays and four games back of the second-place Orioles.

Aaron Boone's 30 ejections are sixth among active MLB managers, although he has managed far fewer games (720) than the five managers ahead of him. Bruce Bochy of the Texas Rangers leads all active managers in ejections with 78 over 4,081 games. Buck Showalter of the New York Mets is fifth with 34 ejections in 3,282 games.

New York Yankees fans are curious when MLB umpires will begin being suspended for incorrect calls.

Aaron Boone has seen his share of ejections while managing the New York Yankees

Manager Aaron Boone of the New York Yankees argues with umpire Brian O'Nora.

Boone is averaging an ejection every 25 games. The only manager anywhere near his pace is David Bell of the Cincinnati Reds. Bell has been ejected 23 times in 596 games, an average of one every 26 games.

