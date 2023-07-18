When it rains, it pours. Ask any New York Yankees fan this season, and they will testify. Expectations and reality can often be starkly contrasting and unfortunately for the Bronx Bombers, that has been their year in a nutshell.

The expectation was for the Yankees to dominate AL East, make it to the playoffs, remain competitive during the postseason and stand a realistic chance of winning their first World Series since 2009.

Reality finds the mighty Yankees rock bottom of AL East, nine games behind division-leading Tampa Bay Rays and two games behind in the wild-card race.

To understand how dire the current state of the New York Yankees is, we need to travel back over three decades. Following Monday night’s 4-3 loss to the Los Angeles Angels, the Yankees find themselves in sole possession of last place in the AL East after 95 games for the first time since 1990.

"The Yankees are in sole possession of last place in the AL East through 95 games for the first time since 1990," ESPN Stats & Info tweeted.

Frustration has been brewing among Yankees fans for many weeks. Several of them have voiced their anger towards the top brass, including general manager Brian Cashman and manager Aaron Boone.

Only a few days ago, the Yankees made the bold decision of firing former hitting coach Dillon Lawson, replacing him with Sean Casey. The move sparked rumors of an extensive reshuffling behind the scenes, but since then, there has been no new arrivals at the clubhouse.

The Yankees’ run of form has only gotten worse, and fans are furious. Many believe that Cashman and Boone should be the next ones to leave, should the New York Yankees aspire to become a World Series contender again.

Under-fire New York Yankees manager walking a tight rope

Aaron Boone has made some questionable decisions over the course of this season, including his decision not to walk Shohei Ohtani during their 4-3 loss to the Angels last night. The two-way phenom went on to hit the game-tying homer, but that didn't stop the Yankees manager from doubling down on his call.

In conversation with "Talkin' Yanks," Boone said:

"I didn't want to just throw the tying run on base. ... He doesn't homer 90 percent of the time. We're obviously pitching carefully there to him and didn't execute."

The absence of Aaron Judge has undoubtedly been a major blow to the team. Seasoned veterans like Anthony Rizzo and Giancarlo Stanton have also severely underperformed. However, certain players underperforming doesn't justify the New York Yankees being rock bottom, so overall coaching, game management and tactics must also share the blame.

