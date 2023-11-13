New York Yankees hire James Rowson as new hitting coach amid coaching staff overhaul

The New York Yankees' overhaul of their coaching staff has continued, as the club announced the hiring of James Rowson as their new hitting coach. The 47-year-old, who has spent a total of nine seasons in with the Yankees organization, is set to replace former hitting coach Sean Casey, who stepped drop following the 2023 season.

James Rowson has seen how the New York Yankees operate from all different levels, working for the team across various minor league levels. Rowson spent time in the Yankees' minor league system as both a hitting coach and a minor league hitting coordinator.

The hiring comes at an interesting time in Yankees history, as they are not only looking to return to the postseason, but the organization may look to completely overhaul their roster. The team's massive payroll coupled with their lack of production has caused many to believe that the franchise needs to make sweeping changes.

Rowson, who is reportedly close with Yankees captain and superstar Aaron Judge, will become the third hitting coach for the team this calendar year. Not only is he replacing former All-Star Sean Casey, but also Dillon Lawson, who was fired last July.

Last season, the Yankees offense fell well short of the expectations that many placed on them prior to the 2023 campaign. However, many high-priced veterans such as Giancarlo Stanton and former third baseman Josh Donaldson struggled to produce much of anything for the team. Now, Rowson will need to help the once-potent lineup rediscover their form.

The New York Yankees have seen several staff changes this offseason

Not only did the Yankees wave goodbye to their former hitting coach Sean Casey, but they also saw former bench coach Carlos Mendoza move on from the team. The Venezuelan coach has earned himself a promotion in terms of the MLB's hierarchy, securing himself the first managerial gig of his career, taking over the vacant manager position for the New York Mets.

Although General Manager Brian Cashman and owner Hal Steinbrenner have previously said that New York Yankees manager Aaron Boone is their man moving forward, he may not have much of a leash. If the team starts off poorly again, it may not be long before a major change is made.