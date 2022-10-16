"The way she mothers her twins, the way she’s with my daughters" - New York Yankees legend Alex Rodriguez once gushed about ex-fiancée Jennifer Lopez's admirable co-parenting skills

New York Yankees legend Alex Rodriguez once admired ex-fiancée Jennifer Lopez's skills when it came to mothering their children.

In 2018, Rodriguez was featured in "Cigar Aficionado" magazine where he spoke about what he loved the most about the singer-actress. He said:

"Jennifer, when you talk about power, and you talk about beautiful, both inside and outside. The way she mothers her twins, the way she’s with my daughters. There’s just so much admiration. And what I love about Jennifer is how genuine, how real, and how much she does for others, and how much she inspires others, men and women.”

Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez were present at many gatherings together

The celebrity couple got together in 2017. Rodriguez popped the question two years later. However, their engagement was shockingly called off in March 2021, with both admitting that they were better off as friends. Lopez and Rodriguez also invested in businesses together. The former couple came close to securing the New York Mets franchise in 2020.

Lopez had twins Emme and Max with her ex-husband Marc Anthony, while Rodriguez shares daughters Natasha and Ella with ex-wife Cynthia Scurtis. The couple's blended family spent a lot of time together during their relationship.

Jennifer Lopez once spilled the beans on possibly having children with Alex Rodriguez

In a 2019 interview with PEOPLE magazine, the singer-actress was asked if she wanted to have children with Rodriguez after getting engaged. She admitted that she was open to the idea and would want to be ever-present in their lives together. She said:

"I want to! I don’t know that it’s in God’s plan, but I would like to try. I’m so open to it! We are mindful of fulfilling our own dreams but raising our children and being present in their lives is our No. 1 job."

While they were together, the pair was a sweet example of how two families could seamlessly blend. Lopez and Alex Rodriguez also continued to achieve success in their respective careers, with A-Rod switching to the business world. He became the CEO of A-Rod Corp. after retiring from the sport in 2016. The former MLB star's networth is valued to be close to $350 million.

