Photos: Throwback to when former New York Yankees star Alex Rodriguez and his ex-fiancée Jennifer Lopez gave MLB fans co-parenting goals

Former New York Yankees star Alex Rodriguez and ex-fiancée Jennifer Lopez once shared photos of their blended family on Thanksgiving Day 2020.

In an Instagram post that featured the MLB star, along with Lopez and their children, Rodriguez penned a poignant message about the holiday. The caption read:

This year, more than ever, #Thanksgiving carries a special meaning for all of us. Even in the most challenging of times, we need to count our blessings and celebrate what we have. Be thankful for family. Be thankful for friends. Be thankful for the people who make a difference in our lives. What are you most thankful for?? Enjoy your feast today and have a safe and happy holiday! 🦃"

Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez were spotted together at various events during their relationship

Jennifer Lopez shares twins, Max and Emme, witdaughtersnd Marc Anthony, while Alex shares daughters, Natasha and Ella, with ex-wife Cynthia Scurtis. During their relationship, the couple frequently posted pictures of themselves with their children.

Lopez and Rodriguez got engaged in 2019, but shockingly called it quits in early 2021. While their romantic relationship might have ended, the two have maintained a business relationship because they have invested in several companies together.

Jennifer Lopez once spoke about having children with Alex Rodriguez

During their relationship, the power couple was constantly in the headlines, with Lopez even pondering having her own child with Alex Rodriguez in the future. In a 2019 interview with PEOPLE magazine, the singer-actress stated:

"I want to! I don’t know that it’s in God’s plan, but I would like to try. I’m so open to it! We are mindful of fulfilling our own dreams but raising our children and being present in their lives is our No. 1 job."

It was a great sight to see J-Rod coparenting their children. The pair became a perfect example of a blended family. However, both were also vocal about the importance of focusing on their individual careers, while also prioritizing their families along the way.

Jennifer is currently married to Oscar winner Ben Affleck, while A-Rod, who was last linked to model Kathyrne Padgett, is currently single.

