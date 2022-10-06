"I’m still trying to soak it in myself" - New York Yankees megastar Aaron Judge's father was left awestruck with his son's record-winning home run

New York Yankees history-maker Aaron Judge's father, Wayne, is still in disbelief after his son hit his 62nd homer of the season against the Texas Rangers on Tuesday.

In an interview after the game in Arlington, Texas, Wayne spoke to the NY Post describing the emotions after watching his son write his name in the history books:

“I don’t have a comment right now. I’m still trying to soak it in myself. It’s all about him.”

Aaron admitted that he was thinking of his family, who were present in attendance, including wife, Samantha Bracksieck. He spoke to the media about what was going on in his mind during the game against the Rangers:

“I was thinking about my wife, thinking about my family, my teammates, the fans. All that was kind of running through my head, just the constant support I’ve gotten through this whole process and this whole year from them especially. That’s all that was really running through my head.”

Hank’s Yanks #TogetherBlue #NoQuitInNY @fantasyfurnace A young Aaron Judge with parents Wayne & Patty They succeeded in raising someone who’s respectful, humble & talented; all the ingredients that make him a true leader! A young Aaron Judge with parents Wayne & Patty They succeeded in raising someone who’s respectful, humble & talented; all the ingredients that make him a true leader! https://t.co/9tquGzm71s

With his 62nd homer of the season, Judge went past Roger Maris. Maris set the record in 1961. His son, Roger Maris Jr., was also in attendance in Toronto last week, along with Judge's mom, Patty, to witness the record-equaling home run.

Aaron Judge once opened up about his upbringing and credited Wayne and Patty for his successful career

Aaron Judge said in an interview with the NY Post in 2015 that he was adopted by his parents, Patty and Wayne, two days after his birth. However, he added that his parents never made him feel any different and helped him become a successful player:

“So, I started asking questions, and they told me I was adopted and answered all my questions, and that was that. I was fine with it. It really didn’t bother me because that’s the only parents I’ve known.’

Aaron Judge joined the MLB in 2016 and has been with the Yankees ever since.

Judge added that his parents were always tough on him as a kid, but that helped make him a better person. The 30-year-old has an older brother, John, who is pursuing a teaching career in Korea. John was also instrumental in Aaron's growth as a kid.

Aaron Judge has marked his entry into the MLB history books. It will take something special to break the record, the previous rendition of which stood for more than six decades.

Poll : 0 votes