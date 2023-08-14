The New York Yankees seemed to have reached rock-bottom after their morale-damaging loss against the Miami Marlins on . Eminent media personnel and analysts have started to accept that their chances of reaching the postseason are over.

In the game against the Marlins, the Yankees squandered a six-run lead as the home team dominated the last four frames. Thanks to a well-oiled batting lineup, Luis Arraez and the rest could take it to New York without needing to even clear the fence.

Offensively, New York shone as the much-criticized hot and cold lineup fired through home runs by Anthony Volpe and Ben Rortverdt. All Star starter Gerritt Cole had another field day, earning just two runs in a six-inning outing.

However, it was the closing pairing of Clay Holmes and Tommy Kahnle who proved ineffective in the ninth. With just one out in the innings, Holmes surrendered three runs on a bases loaded situation before Kahnle gave away the game winning runs to Jake Burger.

With the Yankees rock bottom in the AL East with a 60-58 record and 13 games, behind leaders Baltimore Orioles, their hopes of making the postseason are slipping.

MLB analyst Job Heyman pointed out that the league's most successful franchise find themselves five games behind the AL's third Wild Card place. They're also missing key starters to injury like Carlos Rodon, Nestor Cortes and Domingo German. Moreover the hot-and-cold nature of the batting lineup is quite well known.

Heyman tweeted:

"Yankees are in last place, 5 out of the Wild Card heading to play the Braves, 44 games to go, but they are missing 3 starters (Rodon, Cortes, German) and are a bottom third hitting team. Need a miracle now."

Screenshot of Twitter post by Jon Heyman

New York Yankees face tougher assignment next

After their series loss against the Miami Marlins, the Bombers face tougher NL opponents - Atlanta Braves - who lead the NL East. The $280 million payroll franchise needs a series win to make up for lost ground in the Wild Card race.